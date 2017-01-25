Soul Vegan Home to Celebration Honoring Life Long Garveyite

A private room at Soul Food Vegetarian Restaurant was filled with Garveyites, local spiritual leaders, and activists, who recently came together to celebrate the 65th birthday of Shaka Barak, a UNIA-ACL (United Negro Improvement Association-African Communities League), member, who has been a life-long member. The birthday tribute was complete with songs, words of expressions, poetry, libations and drum presentations. The January 21st gala was sponsored by Prince Asiel Ben-Israel of the Hebrew Israelite Nation and Barak’s wife, Qamar Mateen Muhammad.

“I have been on this journey for more than 50 years. I was a Black consciousness leader in the military. After the military, I needed to find an organization that could embrace my militancy. In 1975, I came across the UNIA-ACL founded by the Honorable Marcus Garvey.

According to Gwen Martin, a UNIA-ACL member, Barak was taught about the life and history of Marcus Garvey under the Honorable Charles L. James, former President General of the UNIA. After James passed in 1992, Barak went on to establish the Marcus Garvey Institute, which houses a collection of 3,000 books, videos, and maps of the African diaspora.

“Barak has been empowered to share the good news of Marcus Garvey. He speaks, reads and walks Garvey. This divine inspiration for the Honorable Marcus Garvey gives Shaka the motivation and energy to speak Garveyism everywhere he goes,” Martin said.

Barak is also known to assist religious organizations in the strengthening of common bonds. Minister Abdullah Tahama Muhammad, a representative of the Lost-Found Nation stated that Barak has the ability to bring change for the better. “I met Barak some years back, but I grew to know him even more during the celebration of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad’s birthday at Malcolm X College in 2016. Since then, we have been working in the community trying to bring about change.”

Prince Asiel Ben-Israel, leader of the Hebrew-Israelite Nation and friend of Barak spoke about Garvey’s philosophy and how it was instrumental in creating a mass movement where he successfully led thousands of Hebrew-Israelites to Dimona, Israel. He said, “Queen Mother Moore was the first connection that I had to Marcus Garvey. In 1972, I was reminded that the Honorable Marcus Garvey told us that we had to capture the Holy Land (Israel) again. During this same time, I also met Chiekh Anta Diop (a Senegalese anthropologist), who reminded me of the teachings of Marcus Garvey and how our destiny was tied to Israel. I didn’t take for granted that Garvey was sent by God. I can confirm that. I can stand here today; more than 50 years later and say the reason why I am able to move Black people out of America to Africa is not me. I was riding on his (Marcus Garvey’s) words.”

Wikipedia states that Garvey led a mass movement in the 1920’s to elevate the Black community through economic empowerment and independence. He was convicted after being targeted by J. Edgar Hoover and deprived of a fair trial. His sentence was later commuted by President Calvin Coolidge on recommendation, by the U.S. Attorney General and with the support of 9 of the 12 jurors who voted to convict. Garvey was recognized as a forbearer of the Civil Rights Movement by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Malcolm X.

“Shaka is a very wonderful brother. He’s been faithful in carrying out the Marcus Garvey Movement and he appeals to different organizations and expresses himself with the importance of us knowing the history of Marcus Garvey. He is invested in what he does,” said Dr. Nasim Ali, a life-long friend of Barak’s wife, Qamar.

Barney Muhammad, the media spokesperson for the Nation of Islam’s Elite 50 Plus Men’s organization, stated that Barak has the ability to bring groups and people together and within him is a profound history that many people are not even aware of, but yet it is history that everyone needs to know about.

Mary Bota, Secretary General for the UNIA-ACL expressed the importance of Black youth having knowledge of Garvey. She said, “Our children know who George Washington is, but they don’t know who Marcus Garvey is. Shaka has dedicated his life to make sure that our children and grandchildren will know about Marcus Garvey. I thank you for starting the Marcus Garvey Institute.”

During Barak’s tribute, local recording artist, Elishema Mannie graced the crowd with Ethel James’ soul-stirring, hit song “At Last.” Mannie has performed as a backup singer such as Chaka Khan, the Chi-lites, Frankie Beverly & Maze and Kelly Price. Her latest album is called “New Beginning.”

The UNIA-ACL Divisions 401 and 429 of Chicago will host the 11th President General, Michael Duncan of Queens New York. Duncan will speak at CBUC, 330 E. 37th Street, on February 10th (Division 401) and February 12th (Division 429), 4941 S. King Drive. Both events are opened to the public, according to a UNIA flyer.

Other speakers included Thomas Muhammad, NOI Protocol Director; Hal Baskins, known as “The Mayor of Englewood;” Dr. Gale Frazier of Chicago State University; Fareed Muhammad, founder of IHRAM; Margaret King of Metacon, among others.