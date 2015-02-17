Ugandan Celebrity Releases Daring T-Shirt Design for Africans in America
Kuumba Lynx and the Chicago Hip Hop Theater Festival Sound Da Alarm
Black Company Expands Bitcoin Territory
Recovered Crack Addict Fights for Those Left Behind
Annual Mass Black Male Graduation Featuring Maze Jackson and Charles Thomas
Black Business Helps You Change Your Money Game with Good Credit
Interview with Cassiopeia: TBM Awards Celebrates Black Businesses
7th Annual Women’s Health Careers Networking Social Righteous Contributors
Video: Chicago Friends Show How Black Woman Can Love, Support and Break Bread Together
IMAGE Maker Series with Dometi Pongo Interviewing Charles Thomas
Home / Commentary / Entertainment / It’s Getting Real: Kevin Durant is Re-Introducing Himself to the Media and Fans

It’s Getting Real: Kevin Durant is Re-Introducing Himself to the Media and Fans

Commentary, Entertainment February 17, 2015 267 165
kd

Kevin Durant NBA Superstar and MVP has been extremely vocal and unapologetic as of late to the media. Once considered passive, safe,and non confrontational, K.D. has displayed a much different attitude and demeanor towards the media.

“You guys don’t know sh*t,” he recently told reporters questioning him about the alleged lame-duck status of his coach Scott Brooks. Durant was later asked what kinds of questions he’d prefer the media to focus on.

“To be honest, man, I’m only here talking to y’all because I have to. So I really don’t care. Y’all not my friends. You’re going to write what you want to write. You’re going to love us one day and hate us the next. That’s a part of it. So I just learn how to deal with y’all. My first few years in the league, I was just finding myself,” Durant said Friday.

“I think most of the time, I reacted based off of what everybody else wanted and how they viewed me as a person. I am just learning to be myself, not worrying about what everybody else says, I am going to make mistakes. I just want to show kids out here that athletes, entertainers, whoever, so-called celebrities, we aren’t robots. We go through emotions and go through feelings and I am just trying to express mine and try to help people along the way. I am not going to sit here and tell you that I am just this guy that is programmed to say the right stuff all the time and politically correct answers. I am done with that. I am just trying to be me and continue to grow as a man.”

Durant also stated that he felt that the media has too much power and too much input into voting for MVP’s and other awards through out major league sports in particular the NBA. I totally agree with K. D. Because in truth Kobe should have been league MVP at least three times by now easily.

Durant could have been a two-time MVP by now without great debate. To some degree the media and journalists distorts sports by their obvious biasedness. It’s good to see Durant show some bite, some alpha maleness, some real strength to this magnitude. He’s always been a phenomenal talent and overall nice guy his entire career.

It’s good to see him be more vocal and more firm dealing with key topics. I like the grittier side of Durant because he hasn’t been ignorant nor disrespectful and hopefully he can overcome his most injury riddled season and the team have some major success this year. He’s still pound for pound the league’s 2nd. best player until further notice bottom line. I really really like Stephen Curry’s game and demeanor and if he can stay healthy and consistent he will be the future of the NBA hands down along with James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Damien Lilliard, and Klay Thompson.

About the author / 

Chill Muhammad

I'm an unapologetic no holds barred author, writer, and producer, I love writing raw, uncut, against the grain content for the masses. I love educating through entertainment [edutainment].Raw and Unapologetic news reporting is what I'm about. There's nothing traditional or orthodox about my brand of reporting. Welcome 2 My World!!!!

Related Posts

267 Comments

Popular Interviews

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories