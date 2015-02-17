It’s Getting Real: Kevin Durant is Re-Introducing Himself to the Media and Fans

Kevin Durant NBA Superstar and MVP has been extremely vocal and unapologetic as of late to the media. Once considered passive, safe,and non confrontational, K.D. has displayed a much different attitude and demeanor towards the media.
“You guys don’t know sh*t,” he recently told reporters questioning him about the alleged lame-duck status of his coach Scott Brooks. Durant was later asked what kinds of questions he’d prefer the media to focus on.
“To be honest, man, I’m only here talking to y’all because I have to. So I really don’t care. Y’all not my friends. You’re going to write what you want to write. You’re going to love us one day and hate us the next. That’s a part of it. So I just learn how to deal with y’all. My first few years in the league, I was just finding myself,” Durant said Friday.
“I think most of the time, I reacted based off of what everybody else wanted and how they viewed me as a person. I am just learning to be myself, not worrying about what everybody else says, I am going to make mistakes. I just want to show kids out here that athletes, entertainers, whoever, so-called celebrities, we aren’t robots. We go through emotions and go through feelings and I am just trying to express mine and try to help people along the way. I am not going to sit here and tell you that I am just this guy that is programmed to say the right stuff all the time and politically correct answers. I am done with that. I am just trying to be me and continue to grow as a man.”
Durant also stated that he felt that the media has too much power and too much input into voting for MVP’s and other awards through out major league sports in particular the NBA. I totally agree with K. D. Because in truth Kobe should have been league MVP at least three times by now easily.
Durant could have been a two-time MVP by now without great debate. To some degree the media and journalists distorts sports by their obvious biasedness. It’s good to see Durant show some bite, some alpha maleness, some real strength to this magnitude. He’s always been a phenomenal talent and overall nice guy his entire career.
It’s good to see him be more vocal and more firm dealing with key topics. I like the grittier side of Durant because he hasn’t been ignorant nor disrespectful and hopefully he can overcome his most injury riddled season and the team have some major success this year. He’s still pound for pound the league’s 2nd. best player until further notice bottom line. I really really like Stephen Curry’s game and demeanor and if he can stay healthy and consistent he will be the future of the NBA hands down along with James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Damien Lilliard, and Klay Thompson.
xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
ecograf Doppler
online cammen
banheiras
free netflix username and password
guitar picks
trusted store
groupon.com login
Green SEO Writing
criminal defense attorney mechanicsburg
recycle clothes for cash
porno
ketone advanced reviews
esta
car service to jfk from manhattan
you could look here
Steve Corona
Best buy cell phone accessories
ecograf pret
Leaflet design
bikiniluxe
movie2k
Coffee brands
zubin medora
league of legends clothes
league of legends clothes
short movie
personal injury attorney in Ottawa
Push Button Cash Machine Team
Madden Mobile Cheats
Seo
no deposit bonus casino online
valentines day 2016
Lonnie Navas
garcinia cambogia 800mg
popular kids toys
Sell SMTP
Laser hair removal nyc
Escort
apple shooter
Get the facts
anal massage development
here
frankies bikini pink
CAT-5 installer
Denese
sacred 3 trainer
royalclub
Phentermine
Schluesseldienst Berlin
th8 base
history names
clint bertucci
dr oz face serum
protectmyid
Get the facts
Enea Angelo Trevisan
Stacy Yslas
stlpiky
this page
hungry shark evolution mod apk
my singing monsters cheats
boom beach cheats no survey
movietube
boom beach hack tool
Unfriended Facebook
guitar picks
Drawing For Kids
pa system rental singapore
second hand clothes wholesale
Medical Marijuana Renewal San Francisco
mejor agencia de publicidada malaga
surveillance
private cat kennels
athletic greens
ebay affiliate
Microcapmagazine.com
major lazer
Tulsa SEO Company
wages calculator
movietube
Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa
car accessories install shop
bathroom scale with handles
emotionalconsciousness
junk car hauling in Austin TX
black diamond ring
12 win
australias most unreliable bank
http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
yellow fly swatter
Daysi Desantiago
best mattresses 2016
mirror ball instant party light 9in
Business
duckbill check valve water flood diffuser
wood sunglasses
Wealthy Affiliate review
Dietary Supplements
Run A Webinar Bonus
Basketball Vest
Gemstone Jewelry
ruletkurallarinelerdir
Compagnie de ménage Montréal
repair iphone
Make your own word search
Startups In Delhi
overnight pet care naples
only natural forskolin
Paleo chef
tram pararam
www.raspberry-ketones.org/
dog sitter naples fl
Cool T-Shirts
clash royale android
voice lessons sing your style
he has a good point
Related Site
happy birthday
bass guitar sample
ADO Den Haag
magazines
hack clash royale gems
loss
Lele Pons Height
chakra clearing
psychic source
jet porn
Amazing Quotes About Life And Love
life
dog walker
Xing Hong Chang Electrical
rehau upvc windows
vip prints
Obsession Phrases Examples
Vinyl Windows
free psychic love reading
buyers advocate
food storage
spankwire.easywomen.date
waterdamage
california psychics review
Inspirational Messages
Sacramento compounding pharmacy
make money from home today
business news in atlanta
Fun games for kids
student
appstore dating
newscnet
naples dog care
Transitioning Junior Military Officers
NASCAR
finance dashboard
http://christiantshirts.co
http://bit.ly/1NFe6xu
bionaire air cleaners
overhead garage door installation austin
Buy Beats Cheap
NBA Live Stream
seo expert
Convert iTunes Music to MP3
Internet Marketing Singapore
digiday
optake.com
hit songwriting course
pinterest bot
Last of the Far Gods
la viagra
nursing homes seattle
business view
SEO Sweden
supplier of pearl
plumber bend oregon
http://www.tienda.fast.muplatas2.com
clash of clans hack
clash of clans hack
check this out
Website
bounce house purchase
LED Work Light
New Mexico
stresser
Mobile phones
tale Red Cap
windows replacement
dentist king county
How to make money online
forex trading live
Limo Services Vancouver BC
situs judi bola indonesia
vipprinting
الالعاب الجديدة والحصرية
Peppa Pig
avast serial key
Room for rent Dar es salaam
liquid iv ft lauderdale
Energy Choice
indoor playground
section 21
LU LA ROE
One World Whey Review
best 144hz monitor
sklejka
他妈的谷歌
kids videos
user: bodyshaper34gr
他妈的谷歌
Secret
我他媽的谷歌
superheroes
http://bestcoffeemakerwithgrinderreviews.com
Villalarm
brand name: http://www.autoradio-gps-android.com/
US Tax CPA
The Lost Ways Review
Diabetes Destroyer
http://tinyurl.com/gsktcqw
Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview
How to Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks
inspirational quotes
unique t shirt design
Detroit Red Wings Jersey
agen sbobet
Minneapolis limousine service
kids animation
Hottest WAGs In Sports
spam scammer
Detroit Sports Apparel
Detroit Lions Sweatshirts
is it illegal to be an escort
animation for kids
how to grow hair
Web Wealth System Compensation Plan
review tao of badass
mobile data pack
Peliculas online gratis Ver Cine Latino
buca escort
My Pillow Reviews
escort kadıköy
http://jonautoparts.com/autolink-al519-obdiieobd-auto-code-reader-free-online-update-p-10815.html
fakir selim
life coach
Detroit Tigers Jersey
Matthew Stafford Jersey
nursery rhymes
他妈的谷歌
kamagra gdzie kupiï¿½
peppa pig
search engine optimisation
porno izle
Detroit Lions Blog
Viagra skutki uboczne
Detroit Lions Blog
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
Interracial Porn
Medical Waste Disposal California
Free XXX Porn
Asian Porn
Free XXX Porn
Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles
Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles
Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles
uab ost express
Kamagra najtaniej
Medical Waste Disposal California
Website