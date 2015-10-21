Interview with Cassiopeia: TBM Awards Celebrates Black Businesses
GMEBE Remix Helped Promote Justice Or Else to Chicago's Forgotten Black Youth

GMEBE Remix Helped Promote Justice Or Else to Chicago’s Forgotten Black Youth

Entertainment, News October 21, 2015 487 1192
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

GMEBE team at Mosque Maryam October 18

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan recognized Chicago’s Global Money East Bound Entertainment Inc (GMEBE)  October 18 at Mosque Maryam during Part 2 of Justice Or Else, themed The Way Forward for their support of Justice Or Else: the 20th Anniversary of the Million Man March.

To help reach Black youth that are often ignored, GMEBE released a Justice Or Else remix and video using Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood at the beginning of the month to show their love for their community and their support of the call to end racism and white supremacy and for peace in the community.

The video features scenes of the group in front of the notorious Cook County Department Of Corrections located at 26th and California in Chicago. The video and words in the verse reveal Black youth that are fearless and tired of the systematic inequalities in the United States and the senseless violence in the community.

Lil Chief Dinero, Allo, JP Armani, Anartic, and others contributed to this remix produced by Christian “GMEBE C” Anthony and Leonard F. Farrakhan Jr. 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

