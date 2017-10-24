Walgreens Expressions Challenge Encourages Teens to Enter Their Artistic Expression on Teen Issues
Harlem Fine Arts Show Announces First Chicago Class of Blacks in Medicine Honorees
Regina King Presented with “ICON Award” at The Hollywood Confidential
Kyle Knight: Form His Musical Identity Through His Roots
Pastor Corey Brooks Opens Project HOOD
360 Sports Academy Tryouts Are Happening This Month
Mentoring Organization Seeks Male Mentors
Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce Hires New CFO, Deavay Tyler
We Mean Business Summit to Offer Best Business Strategies for Survival
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” Coming to Rock Movie Theaters Soon!
Home / Community / Events / Goapele Lends Her Voice to Betty Shabazz Charter Schools

Goapele Lends Her Voice to Betty Shabazz Charter Schools

Community, Events October 24, 2017 Off 3
Goapele-5358

Betty Shabazz International Charter Schools will host its annual benefit concert on Thursday, October 26, featuring songstress Goapele. The event will be held at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. in Chicago. Proceeds from the benefit will be used to enhance student learning opportunities at both the Barbara Sizemore Academy, 6547 S. Stewart, and Betty Shabazz Academy, 7823 S. Ellis, campuses.

“Because we do not charge a tuition fee and state funding is steadily declining, we really need support from the public and our friends now more than ever,” says BSICS COO Rika Lee. “This year’s concert is exciting because we are celebrating 20 years of successful African-centered education.”

Goapele displays every side of her voice on the 2017 Dreamseeker EP [EMPIRE]. In one breath, she’s urging social change and boldly standing up for righteousness in the face of inequality. In the next, she’s guiding her child with a sensitive understanding, hard-earned wisdom, and unconditional love. In between, she’s as seductive and soulful as ever seamlessly slipping from activist, mother, and poet to temptress. This delicate sonic shape-shifting is a technique she introduced on her now classic 2001 debut Closer, but she hones it to perfection on Dreamseeker.

Betty Shabazz International Charter Schools (BSICS) is an African-centered network of institutions that is culturally rooted in academic excellence for next generation leadership. In 1998, BSICS became the first African-centered public charter school in Chicago.  In 2005, BSICS grew into a network of two K-8 elementary schools and one high school.  Today, the network includes the flagship campus Betty Shabazz Academy and the Barbara A. Sizemore Academy.  Since its inception, Shabazz has consistently produced exemplary, high-achieving students who have a strong sense of cultural identity and a commitment to make positive contributions to the community and the world. For Goapele tickets, visit www.promontorychicago.com and for more information visit www.bsics.org or call 773.651.2426.

About the author / 

BST Staff

Related Posts

Gilliard & Sons
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories