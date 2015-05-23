Golar Expands Gifted Education in Grade Schools

SPRINGFIELD, IL. – Concerned about reduced opportunities for gifted students in Illinois, state Rep. Esther Golar, D-Chicago, passed legislation through the House last week that would give advanced students more resources to achieve.

“Too often in the public debates on education policy, gifted students are taken for granted,” Golar said. “While we must work to help those who are struggling, to prosper as a state, we must also be encouraging high-level students with strong critical thinking skills to exceed their own goals, not leaving them in courses they’re too advanced for.”

House Bill 806 will allow teachers licensed to instruct grades 7-8, who are qualified to teach high school courses, to instruct advanced students in subjects taught in higher grades. Currently, even if a grade school teacher is qualified to teach an advanced course, only high school teachers are permitted to teach the material. Working with groups such as the Illinois Association for Gifted Students and Chicago Public Schools, Golar believes this legislation will help inspire a passion for academics and help raise the bar for schools across Illinois.

“Other countries and states are investing in their youth at rates much higher than Illinois,” Golar said. “This bill does not lower credentials needed to teach, it simply allows already qualified teachers at the 7th and 8th grade level to teach younger kids more advanced materials should they choose to do so.”

House Bill 806 now moves to the Senate for further consideration.