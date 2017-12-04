Lowell Hawthorne, Golden Krust Bakery CEO, Died from Suicide

Golden Krust CEO/President Lowell Hawthorne has passed away due to suicide. The CEO of the food franchise died from suicide, he was found in his company’s factory in Bronx, New York. Hawthorne reportedly took his life due to financial and legal troubles with the company.

Many other black-owned businesses have offered their condolences to the family, including Martin’s International, who has represented and collaborated with Golden Krust. Golden Krust Bakery had a distinct following and legacy; being the first Caribbean business to receive a franchisor license in the US. The company went on to open over 130 stores throughout the country, which built the empire and created a cult following.

We here at Bean Soup Times send our condolences to the family, friends, and staff of Lowell Hawthorne and Golden Krust Bakery. As this story develops, we will report more details of this tragic loss.

Photo credit: TV One.