hairexpo

Farrakhan Warns Trump to Stop Genocidal Plans Against Black People
“I Called Him Morgan” Recounts the Grizzley Death of a Jazz Legend
Congresswoman Wilson Bridges the Gap Between Africans and Americans
DeRay Davis Tackles Being Black in America in New Comedy Special
Stanfield Global Embarks on “HBCU Green” Initiative
Hermene Hartman Profiles the Black Excellence of Chicago
Film Explores Unique Relationship Between Queen Victoria and Muslim Servant
Virtue’s First Family Issue!: How to Build a Strong Family in Faith
The South Side Community Federal Credit Union Celebrates its 14th Anniversary
Beard Game and 12 Principles of Manhood Matter
Home / Community / Lowell Hawthorne, Golden Krust Bakery CEO, Died from Suicide

Lowell Hawthorne, Golden Krust Bakery CEO, Died from Suicide

Community December 4, 2017 Off 49
Golden-Krust_CEO-Dead

Golden Krust CEO/President Lowell Hawthorne has passed away due to suicide. The CEO of the food franchise died from suicide, he was found in his company’s factory in Bronx, New York. Hawthorne reportedly took his life due to financial and legal troubles with the company.

Many other black-owned businesses have offered their condolences to the family, including Martin’s International, who has represented and collaborated with Golden Krust. Golden Krust Bakery had a distinct following and legacy; being the first Caribbean business to receive a franchisor license in the US. The company went on to open over 130 stores throughout the country, which built the empire and created a cult following.

We here at Bean Soup Times send our condolences to the family, friends, and staff of Lowell Hawthorne and Golden Krust Bakery. As this story develops, we will report more details of this tragic loss.

Photo credit: TV One.

About the author / 

Kelsey Stone

Chicago native with a passion for writing, music, and social justice. Creative, intelligent, and bold, but can be a little sophistaratchet sometimes.

Related Posts

Talib 300 x 300
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories