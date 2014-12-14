Why Governor Pat Quinn Should Free Howard Morgan

Updated January 2

Open Letter to Governor Pat Quinn: Free Howard Morgan Now

The Honorable Patrick Joseph Quinn

Office of the Governor

James R. Thompson Center

100 West Randolph Street, 16-100

Chicago, IL 60601

(312) 814-2121

13 December 2014

RE: Request for Executive Clemency Relief prior to conclusion of Quinn Administration

The Circuit Court of Cook County, Criminal Division, The People of the State of Illinois v. Howard Morgan, Case No. 05 CR 6902

The Appellate Court of Illinois, First Judicial District, The People of the State of Illinois v. Howard Morgan, Case No. 1-07-3373

The Appellate Court of Illinois, First Judicial District, The People of the State of Illinois v. Howard Morgan, Case No. 1-12-1737

Governor Quinn,

This letter is written with urgency and for consideration prior to the conclusion of your duties, in January of 2015, as chief law enforcement officer of the state of Illinois. Pursuant to the Illinois Constitution and 730 ILCS 5/3-3-13, Procedure for Executive Clemency; “Nothing in this Section shall be construed to limit the power of the Governor under the constitution to grant a reprieve, commutation of sentence, or pardon.”

Upon review of the undisputed facts in this case, it is hoped that you will understand why so many seek to end the tortuous ongoing injustice which has resulted in the violation of an innocent man’s 5th, 6th, 8th and 14th Amendment Constitutional rights; and most importantly, his God Given right to be free.

On February 21, 2005, Officer Howard Morgan, a former Chicago police officer for over eight years, and a current railroad police officer for over thirteen years, was off duty, driving home and within a block of his home, when he pulled over for an alleged traffic violation by two marked Chicago police cars.

After identifying himself as a police officer, Officer Morgan was placed under arrest during which he sustained a laceration to his leg, a burst eardrum, and twenty eight gunshot wounds, twenty one of which were to the back of his body; and all of which has caused him permanent disability.

On March 17, 2005, Officer Morgan was indicted and charged with four counts of attempt first degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm against the officers who had shot him. Officer Morgan, as a police officer, could have testified at trial that he used deadly force in self-defense of his person, but instead he categorically denied ever firing his service weapon, which an independent eye witness corroborated with her testimony.

Officer Morgan, however, was unable to present a complete and thorough scenario to jurors that he did not fire his service weapon at the other officers, because the City of Chicago police department, via criminal obstruction of justice, destroyed evidence, suppressed evidence, and did not gather key evidence.

Officer Morgan’s van was destroyed before any independent forensic testing could be done on it; thereby destroying exculpatory evidence that could have exonerated him. Furthermore, the van was destroyed without proper notification to Officer Morgan, while he was shackled to a hospital bed, and while both he and his van were under control of the State.

The State also failed to produce, and allowed for no independent forensic testing of, the bullet proof vest worn by the police officer allegedly shot by Officer Morgan. The State also produced only three of the bullets that pierced Officer Morgan’s body, even though he sustained twenty eight bullet wounds after being shot by Chicago police officers. The three bullets produced were the ones removed from Officer Morgan’s body during surgery.

None of the bullets involved in the injuries of Officers Olsen and White could be recovered. “With respect to Officer Olsen, the bullet that passed through his arm was not recovered and therefore was not identified as having been fired from a particular weapon. Officer Olsen also did not see who shot him and none of the other officers testified that they saw defendant [Howard Morgan] fire the shot that caused Officer Olsen’s injury. With respect to Officer White, the shrapnel that hit his leg was not recovered and therefore was not identified as having been fired from a particular weapon. Moreover, none of the other officers testified that they saw defendant [Howard Morgan] fire the shot that caused injury to Officer White’s leg.” (Appellate Court of Illinois, First Judicial District, Case No. 1-07-3373, August 28, 2009 Order, page 32)

“Illinois state police forensic scientist William Demuth, an expert in firearms examination examined the firearms recovered in this case…Demuth could not identify or eliminate the fired bullet [allegedly recovered from Officer Wrigley’s vest] as having been fired from defendant’s [Howard Morgan’s] Glock.” (Appellate Court of Illinois, First Judicial District, Case No. 1-07-3373, August 28, 2009 Order, page 14)

In addition to the above, Officer Morgan’s hands were not tested for gun powder residue to determine if he fired a weapon. Despite the blatant destruction and suppression of key evidence, and lack of evidence gathered by the State; in May of 2007, a twelve member jury acquitted Officer Morgan of the two counts of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Before the jury could finish deliberating, two Caucasian, female jurors reported that they were ill and could not continue. Because the alternate jurors had been excused prior to deliberations, there was no one available to replace the two jurors that could not continue. Although legally jury deliberations could have continued with the ten remaining jurors; the presiding judge, Judge Clayton Crane, declared a mistrial over the Defense counsel’s objection.

This decision was appealed to the Appellate Court of Illinois, First Judicial District, based upon the United States Constitution Fifth Amendment double jeopardy clause, which restricts government, by collateral estoppel, from re-litigating against the same defense, a fact necessarily found by the jury in a prior acquittal; even if the jury hung on other counts.

The Appellate Court decision rendered in Case No. 1-07-3373 was a further miscarriage of justice because it did not meet the standard of “manifest necessity” for which it is based upon. When a mistrial is declared over the defendant’s objection, re-prosecution is allowed only if the mistrial resulted from “manifest necessity.”

The manifest necessity standard has been satisfied where mistrials have resulted from defective indictments, disqualified or deadlocked jurors, and procedural irregularities willfully occasioned by the defendant, none of which were the cause of the mistrial ordered in 2007.

Two jurors that reported they were ill and refused to continue deliberations, coupled with the ten jurors that were not legally allowed to continue deliberations, did not equate to a deadlocked jury; and did not meet the standard of “manifest necessity,” the requirement for a legitimate ruling of a mistrial, and the legitimate exception to the double jeopardy clause of the 5th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The mistrial ordered by Judge Crane in the 2007 trial was not only in error, but avoidable; as was the subsequent Appellate Court decision in 2009. When Officer Morgan was re-tried in 2012, the jury in that trial was not allowed to know that there even was a previous trial in which Officer Morgan was acquitted of three counts of his indictment; namely the only weapons charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

In order to commit attempted first degree murder, there must be a murder weapon. If there were no other counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm against the other police officers, how then could Officer Morgan have attempted first degree murder? The state could not presume the discharge of a firearm because then Officer Morgan would be retried upon the same evidence presented in his first trial, which is exactly what happened.

The verdict in the second trial of 2012 was reached on no other basis than a weapon allegedly being fired by Officer Morgan. Yet there was no other weapon mentioned throughout this case for which Officer Morgan could have carried out an attempt of first degree murder.

Therefore the appellate court ruling in which judges McBride, Cahill and Gordon state: “we conclude that a rational jury could have grounded its verdict on an issue other than whether defendant discharged a firearm,” only shows that their decision was irrational and in gross error.

“The cumulative effect of the trial errors deprived Mr. Morgan of his federal and state guarantees of a fair and impartial trial.” (Defense Counsel Supplemental Motion for Acquittal, April 5, 2012, page 13) which violates both the Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Furthermore, the verdict in the second trial essentially undermined and rendered void the acquittals Officer Morgan received in the first trial which is absolutely unconstitutional. Then, on February 21, 2014, as if purposely delivered nine years to the date of Officer Morgan’s nightmare of injustice; the Appellate Court of Illinois upheld Officer Morgan’s conviction, with Justice McBride presiding; the same Justice who rendered the opinion in the first appeal of 2009.

Officer Morgan’s history and profile is one of a law abiding citizen, family man, and role model for his community; as was his father-in-law, the late Bishop Melvin Crawford, who passed away in 2012 after Officer Morgan was incarcerated and sent to Dixon Correctional Center to serve a forty year sentence.

Bishop Crawford and his family were the first Blacks to move to the West Englewood Community. They were moved by God to conduct religious services from their home, and they also opened the Crawford Brothers Grocery, which became the first Black owned business on fifty-ninth and State Street in Chicago. Bishop Crawford was instrumental in the renaming of the Calumet Expressway in Chicago to the Bishop Ford Expressway.

On May 20, 1994 the Congress of the United States of America acknowledged the accomplishments of Bishop Melvin Crawford and his wife Beatrice Crawford, by entering their accomplishments in the Congressional Record and Archives of the One Hundred and Third Congress of the United States of America; a proclamation issued by former Representative Mel Reynolds.

On February 11, 1995, Bishop Crawford was honored with a lifetime service award from the Board of Concerned Citizens for a Better Community in the State of Illinois.

In 2006 Bishop Crawford received the Community Builder Award from Mayor Richard M. Daley. The family of Officer Howard Morgan has suffered, and continues to suffer, an injustice that is indicative of the protests seen going on all across this country, with the exception, and Miracle of God, that Officer Morgan, unlike other victims of racial profiling, has survived and can tell his story.

If this could happen to a police officer, a man who, prior to this incident, had never been arrested before in his life, and who faithfully served and protected his community for over twenty years; what faith can the present generation have in our judicial system?

Second only to the state of Texas, Illinois the entire country in wrongful convictions and subsequent exonerations. So much so, that in 2012, Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez, due to massive outside pressure, announced the formation of a new unit within her office expressly created to investigate wrongful convictions.

Governor Quinn, as your last act in office; please grant executive clemency relief to Officer Howard Morgan, with a pardon based upon his innocence that will also expunge his criminal record. Restore to this man the freedom to be with family and loved ones; his reputation; his ability to receive the pension and benefits he has worked for all of his life. Hear the voices of the constituency you represent, and be the forefront of the change this entire nation is longing for.

Free Officer Howard Morgan.

Thank you for your time and consideration of this most urgent request.

Respectfully,

Allisah Love

