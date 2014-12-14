Why Governor Pat Quinn Should Free Howard Morgan

Updated January 2
Open Letter to Governor Pat Quinn: Free Howard Morgan Now
The Honorable Patrick Joseph Quinn
Office of the Governor
James R. Thompson Center
100 West Randolph Street, 16-100
Chicago, IL 60601
(312) 814-2121
13 December 2014
RE: Request for Executive Clemency Relief prior to conclusion of Quinn Administration
The Circuit Court of Cook County, Criminal Division, The People of the State of Illinois v. Howard Morgan, Case No. 05 CR 6902
The Appellate Court of Illinois, First Judicial District, The People of the State of Illinois v. Howard Morgan, Case No. 1-07-3373
The Appellate Court of Illinois, First Judicial District, The People of the State of Illinois v. Howard Morgan, Case No. 1-12-1737
Governor Quinn,
This letter is written with urgency and for consideration prior to the conclusion of your duties, in January of 2015, as chief law enforcement officer of the state of Illinois. Pursuant to the Illinois Constitution and 730 ILCS 5/3-3-13, Procedure for Executive Clemency; “Nothing in this Section shall be construed to limit the power of the Governor under the constitution to grant a reprieve, commutation of sentence, or pardon.”
Upon review of the undisputed facts in this case, it is hoped that you will understand why so many seek to end the tortuous ongoing injustice which has resulted in the violation of an innocent man’s 5th, 6th, 8th and 14th Amendment Constitutional rights; and most importantly, his God Given right to be free.
On February 21, 2005, Officer Howard Morgan, a former Chicago police officer for over eight years, and a current railroad police officer for over thirteen years, was off duty, driving home and within a block of his home, when he pulled over for an alleged traffic violation by two marked Chicago police cars.
After identifying himself as a police officer, Officer Morgan was placed under arrest during which he sustained a laceration to his leg, a burst eardrum, and twenty eight gunshot wounds, twenty one of which were to the back of his body; and all of which has caused him permanent disability.
On March 17, 2005, Officer Morgan was indicted and charged with four counts of attempt first degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm against the officers who had shot him. Officer Morgan, as a police officer, could have testified at trial that he used deadly force in self-defense of his person, but instead he categorically denied ever firing his service weapon, which an independent eye witness corroborated with her testimony.
Officer Morgan, however, was unable to present a complete and thorough scenario to jurors that he did not fire his service weapon at the other officers, because the City of Chicago police department, via criminal obstruction of justice, destroyed evidence, suppressed evidence, and did not gather key evidence.
Officer Morgan’s van was destroyed before any independent forensic testing could be done on it; thereby destroying exculpatory evidence that could have exonerated him. Furthermore, the van was destroyed without proper notification to Officer Morgan, while he was shackled to a hospital bed, and while both he and his van were under control of the State.
The State also failed to produce, and allowed for no independent forensic testing of, the bullet proof vest worn by the police officer allegedly shot by Officer Morgan. The State also produced only three of the bullets that pierced Officer Morgan’s body, even though he sustained twenty eight bullet wounds after being shot by Chicago police officers. The three bullets produced were the ones removed from Officer Morgan’s body during surgery.
None of the bullets involved in the injuries of Officers Olsen and White could be recovered. “With respect to Officer Olsen, the bullet that passed through his arm was not recovered and therefore was not identified as having been fired from a particular weapon. Officer Olsen also did not see who shot him and none of the other officers testified that they saw defendant [Howard Morgan] fire the shot that caused Officer Olsen’s injury. With respect to Officer White, the shrapnel that hit his leg was not recovered and therefore was not identified as having been fired from a particular weapon. Moreover, none of the other officers testified that they saw defendant [Howard Morgan] fire the shot that caused injury to Officer White’s leg.” (Appellate Court of Illinois, First Judicial District, Case No. 1-07-3373, August 28, 2009 Order, page 32)
“Illinois state police forensic scientist William Demuth, an expert in firearms examination examined the firearms recovered in this case…Demuth could not identify or eliminate the fired bullet [allegedly recovered from Officer Wrigley’s vest] as having been fired from defendant’s [Howard Morgan’s] Glock.” (Appellate Court of Illinois, First Judicial District, Case No. 1-07-3373, August 28, 2009 Order, page 14)
In addition to the above, Officer Morgan’s hands were not tested for gun powder residue to determine if he fired a weapon. Despite the blatant destruction and suppression of key evidence, and lack of evidence gathered by the State; in May of 2007, a twelve member jury acquitted Officer Morgan of the two counts of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Before the jury could finish deliberating, two Caucasian, female jurors reported that they were ill and could not continue. Because the alternate jurors had been excused prior to deliberations, there was no one available to replace the two jurors that could not continue. Although legally jury deliberations could have continued with the ten remaining jurors; the presiding judge, Judge Clayton Crane, declared a mistrial over the Defense counsel’s objection.
This decision was appealed to the Appellate Court of Illinois, First Judicial District, based upon the United States Constitution Fifth Amendment double jeopardy clause, which restricts government, by collateral estoppel, from re-litigating against the same defense, a fact necessarily found by the jury in a prior acquittal; even if the jury hung on other counts.
The Appellate Court decision rendered in Case No. 1-07-3373 was a further miscarriage of justice because it did not meet the standard of “manifest necessity” for which it is based upon. When a mistrial is declared over the defendant’s objection, re-prosecution is allowed only if the mistrial resulted from “manifest necessity.”
The manifest necessity standard has been satisfied where mistrials have resulted from defective indictments, disqualified or deadlocked jurors, and procedural irregularities willfully occasioned by the defendant, none of which were the cause of the mistrial ordered in 2007.
Two jurors that reported they were ill and refused to continue deliberations, coupled with the ten jurors that were not legally allowed to continue deliberations, did not equate to a deadlocked jury; and did not meet the standard of “manifest necessity,” the requirement for a legitimate ruling of a mistrial, and the legitimate exception to the double jeopardy clause of the 5th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The mistrial ordered by Judge Crane in the 2007 trial was not only in error, but avoidable; as was the subsequent Appellate Court decision in 2009. When Officer Morgan was re-tried in 2012, the jury in that trial was not allowed to know that there even was a previous trial in which Officer Morgan was acquitted of three counts of his indictment; namely the only weapons charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
In order to commit attempted first degree murder, there must be a murder weapon. If there were no other counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm against the other police officers, how then could Officer Morgan have attempted first degree murder? The state could not presume the discharge of a firearm because then Officer Morgan would be retried upon the same evidence presented in his first trial, which is exactly what happened.
The verdict in the second trial of 2012 was reached on no other basis than a weapon allegedly being fired by Officer Morgan. Yet there was no other weapon mentioned throughout this case for which Officer Morgan could have carried out an attempt of first degree murder.
Therefore the appellate court ruling in which judges McBride, Cahill and Gordon state: “we conclude that a rational jury could have grounded its verdict on an issue other than whether defendant discharged a firearm,” only shows that their decision was irrational and in gross error.
“The cumulative effect of the trial errors deprived Mr. Morgan of his federal and state guarantees of a fair and impartial trial.” (Defense Counsel Supplemental Motion for Acquittal, April 5, 2012, page 13) which violates both the Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
Furthermore, the verdict in the second trial essentially undermined and rendered void the acquittals Officer Morgan received in the first trial which is absolutely unconstitutional. Then, on February 21, 2014, as if purposely delivered nine years to the date of Officer Morgan’s nightmare of injustice; the Appellate Court of Illinois upheld Officer Morgan’s conviction, with Justice McBride presiding; the same Justice who rendered the opinion in the first appeal of 2009.
Officer Morgan’s history and profile is one of a law abiding citizen, family man, and role model for his community; as was his father-in-law, the late Bishop Melvin Crawford, who passed away in 2012 after Officer Morgan was incarcerated and sent to Dixon Correctional Center to serve a forty year sentence.
Bishop Crawford and his family were the first Blacks to move to the West Englewood Community. They were moved by God to conduct religious services from their home, and they also opened the Crawford Brothers Grocery, which became the first Black owned business on fifty-ninth and State Street in Chicago. Bishop Crawford was instrumental in the renaming of the Calumet Expressway in Chicago to the Bishop Ford Expressway.
On May 20, 1994 the Congress of the United States of America acknowledged the accomplishments of Bishop Melvin Crawford and his wife Beatrice Crawford, by entering their accomplishments in the Congressional Record and Archives of the One Hundred and Third Congress of the United States of America; a proclamation issued by former Representative Mel Reynolds.
On February 11, 1995, Bishop Crawford was honored with a lifetime service award from the Board of Concerned Citizens for a Better Community in the State of Illinois.
In 2006 Bishop Crawford received the Community Builder Award from Mayor Richard M. Daley. The family of Officer Howard Morgan has suffered, and continues to suffer, an injustice that is indicative of the protests seen going on all across this country, with the exception, and Miracle of God, that Officer Morgan, unlike other victims of racial profiling, has survived and can tell his story.
If this could happen to a police officer, a man who, prior to this incident, had never been arrested before in his life, and who faithfully served and protected his community for over twenty years; what faith can the present generation have in our judicial system?
Second only to the state of Texas, Illinois the entire country in wrongful convictions and subsequent exonerations. So much so, that in 2012, Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez, due to massive outside pressure, announced the formation of a new unit within her office expressly created to investigate wrongful convictions.
Governor Quinn, as your last act in office; please grant executive clemency relief to Officer Howard Morgan, with a pardon based upon his innocence that will also expunge his criminal record. Restore to this man the freedom to be with family and loved ones; his reputation; his ability to receive the pension and benefits he has worked for all of his life. Hear the voices of the constituency you represent, and be the forefront of the change this entire nation is longing for.
Free Officer Howard Morgan.
Thank you for your time and consideration of this most urgent request.
Respectfully,
Allisah Love
Help us share news that informs and empowers by sharing this story on social media.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
http://concejoaltobaudo.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/26114
guitar picks
how to get free netflix 2016
banheira
yspro.ne.jp
open sky products
best deals on products
chapter 7 attorney hershey
porno
get more
auto a/c service near me
movie2k
international kiss day
Habib Shekhanzai
paintless dent repair training
stained concrete
bikini luxe review
foundation repair
puppy playpen
league of legends tee shirts
league of legends clothes
berks italian pizza restaurant
Abram Ryba
Employment law attorney
licensed master plumber
PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO
goodwill 20% off coupon
Embroidery
ebay deals sri lanka
Escort
dog grooming
Final Cut Pro X
android phone recovery
dentist newport beach ca
virtual reality news online
valentines day gifts
th8 war base anti dragons
Massage therapy austin
Accountant Lead Generation
blackjack
tattoo supply
Eyewear
sacred 3 trainer
bidding
free weight loss
Grove Isle Miami
digital marketing
dr oz face serum
chinese history and meaning of
Website
The site im trying to promote is a URL Shortener
young and successful
anti mosquito
th8 war base december 2015
stlpiky
ceyda erem
Palmer Otting
Unfriended Facebook
sheep showmanship
Simple Drawing
guitar picks
Healthy eating busy schedule
Saeco HD8917 01 Incanto
antispam e.v.
sales training singapore
juice cleanse singapore
british used clothing
pornstar
mejor agencia de publicidada malaga
pump bottle for water
Download Zombie Killer for Free
Moving Companies San Francisco CA
sepatu pesta wanita
Christen
debarpan mukherjee
in home cat sitter in naples
overnight dog sitters naples
sell house fast
free sample
myia passiello jewellery
Microcap
Banheira Hidro
Kinder Surprise Eggs
paycheck calculators
pet loss grief
natural cure for acid reflux
children's clothes york
g online textbook
Personal GPS Tracker
garcinia cambogia vibe
website designer
web design houston
enform h2s alive
carreras universitarias
Dr Field Harrison
358 SECURITY FENCE
real traffic
solution manual
Vietnam travel guide
body weight
DIY
apartamente de vanzare sibiu
ollas rena ware
Computer Services Ocala FL
diabetes
All Shall Perish There Is No Business To Be Done On A Dead Planet
bathroom scale jokes
gay dating zurich
Femme de menage montreal
nose and ear hair trimmer
xnxx
hcg injections
clothing
Christian Guzman
Hawaii activities
REGALOS PARA BODA
Urban Trivia Challenge
Safe room doors
Land in Florida
Law Office of Peter Castellana
Solar Panels
Hotel Di Carita
https://in.pinterest.com/pin/361062095104131929
After School Club As Galati Copii
Manguito Rotador Rehabilitación
Ortopedia Medellín
Thai Porn
tv torrents
cerrajeros en paterna
Rosengï¿½rd
Thai Porn
stoopid
pet care in naples
youtuber
Lavon Ketchersid
classroom caddy organizer
party light youtube
top flight moving help
fly swatter app
Large women shoes
top 5
jump manual workout chart
Robert Creely
website design agency Guernsey
heating
empresa de cerrajeria san juan
how to start a blog free ebook
Handicapping contest
dental cleaning cedar park
sedation dentistry cedar park
kindle
Clash Royale Hack
Savannah Thomas
Compatible Cartridge Brother TN-221 TN-225 Yellow
gap insurance coverage providers
Run A Webinar Bonus
howrsehack.pl
Encouragement scriptures
Nature
Wealthy Affiliate
motorcycle
pattaya thai
tabletas blandas
Glitter decal phone case
https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
RunAWebinar Review
Aquarium CO2
best way to get rid of toenail fungus
Release of Liability Form
Citizen watch info here
Network marketing for facebook
organic sleep aid
one year bullshit fraud investigations
marine engine parts
Best seller Off Shoulder Cotton T-Shirt
forex scalping ea
Gemstone Jewelry
onlinebahissiteleri
Autotune
college graduate
SuperGaminator Gutschein
skits
get more
MOBA
Las Vegas
Soft
health
See inside
hollywood gossip
startups in Bangalore
keepyourhair.cba.pl
SILVER SPRING emergency maid services
personal trainer
naples dog walker
seo services
Darlene Lancer
effective male enhancers
international language learning online
g spot dildos
Death notices
lose weight with essential oils
Purely
porno
Forex signals
Geico Claims
Flexispy
where to buy essential oils
Revenue Share
porno
Brooklyn Body Shop
Tracker
Daniel Wellington
in home pet sitter in naples
indoor water fountains
limo
Best drones for sale
Dental Services
Flyer distribution
text your ex back
vegan chef
Lose 30 Pounds in 30 Days
email lists
mass email marketing
restoration
Clash of Royale Hack Gem Android and iOS Chest
learn german articles
pijpen
Hotels in Colombo, ThumbsUp
buzzing
Limousine rental
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Get More Information
loops
house loops
lawn care tulsa
PrettyBoyBeats
binary options
candy saga
Private investigator Pretoria
online
Wedding kids
Apply for Business Franchise Loans
Business law
kids
Den Haag
logo design australia
team basketball jerseys
clash royale how to get gold
Inspiring Life Is Too Short Quotes
McAfee Account Login
jet stupid
kids clothing
jewelry
Obsession Phrases Examples
psychic source review
The Lost Ways
resignation letter sample
Ottawa Basement Finishing
Review
www.shinlone.com
Wind Rover Technology Co.,Ltd.
Bao Xin Promotional umbrellas
Huabei Lifting Hook Co.,Ltd.
prints vip
https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Cliff Davis Tampa
Post Punk
Editorial Magazine Photography Washington DC
psychic reading for free
Meredith
stars of kovan
adult shop perth
Pallet
forex trading tutorial
City Professional Dentists
cheap unlimited web hosting india
Photography
Miami landscaper
click on this website
parenting
learn from jon
Maid dubai
how to earn with traffic monsoon
pocket square
Medix College Reviews
Buy Isagenix
transmission hard parts wholesale
Digital Media
stories
best affiliate marketing
Ottawa Fertility
buy fleshlight
Small Aquaponics system design
hot babe
foro escorts
LAmour Skin Cream
Medix College Reviews
Medix College Reviews
Signature Bail Bonds
jewelry stores tulsa
wedding rings tulsa
dependable fence builder Austin
Abnehmen nachhaltig ernährungsplan stoffwechsel gesund natürlich
tormkey casino solution
cast aluminum outdoor
Kamagra
Facebook hacken
carpet cleaning Austin
Node.js
licensed water damage restoration austin
bountiful divorce lawyer
freesexycomics.fehrdata.win
bar mitzvah invites
Happy Birthday
materiel pour la peche de la carpe
carp fishing videos
teen porn download free k2sporn young
europa car
edarling
animales en peligro de extinción
piante online
affordable seo services
Scaevola Oy
spearguns
ï»¿seo
dorkly.hotelratesloan.com
dewalt outlet store
alpine air purifier
photo printer
http://bowcuttdental.com/
junk car buyer Austin
http://www.christiantshirts.co/
interior house painters Austin
google hack
global test market
Banner Printing
exterior house painting Austin
ï»¿calinti icerik
free lance
home decor blogs
Austin water damage
GE JVM7195SFSS
limo hire dartford
cuzco to puno
cedar park general dentist
NBA Live Stream
venta y alquiler chalet adosados rincon de la victoria
food warmer buffet pyrex party
Streams
SEO Denmark
multilingual seo expert
SEO ekspert
Tableau Consultants
college schedule maker
trouver artisan avec avis pour devis travaux
Automation
schedule maker
angel-orthopedic-implants.com
R&C Electronic
Static Source Code Analysis
Workshop
Taino rapper smart creative artist Rizzo
Meet Your Sweet
wills online uk
Casino
edarling
contemporary
massage
indonesia wallpaper
la viagra
how to make money online
nordstrom coupon 25 off
emma
Bedside Lamps
best hunting boots
hampstead builders
find domain registrar
www.y-ou-shoes.com
keyword snatcher
bbb topresume new york
san antonio bail bonds
corporate entertainment
salt lake city divorce
white gold
Data Recovery Services
read more
Data Recovery Services
slither.io skin
Compagnie de ménage montréal
Custom printed t shirts and caps
a fantastic read
hack para clash of clans
Employee Clock in and Out
distracted driving solutions
overhead garage door austin
High Risk Business Types
Rechnungen schreiben
Rafferty Pendery Scientologist
luxury real estate singapore
Pressure Washing Service St. Louis
Gentleman style
Rafferty Pendery
jvzoo top seller
Rechnungen schreiben
winkel
follar
Acta Clinica Belgica Medical Journal
http://www.mcafee.com/activate
airplane repair
Birmingham
door hanger delivery
how to find a job
overhead garage doors Austin
tapas shoreditch
Pakistani Casual Dresses
Clash of Kings Tips
tapas meadowhall
ï»¿garden design
architectural lighting
Myanmar house
investment properties
Novinha do whatsapp
unemployed
Austin Fence and Deck
randy abalkahd
scissor lift sales
best home air purifiers
forever aloe vera
ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire
Barre Chords
ï»¿escortbayan
Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma
Hamden residential painting
maxbet
sms lån
landscape garden design
Coince Testimonials
liquid iv ft lauderdale
tapas in london
facials Austin
avast premier key
roof repair Austin
stained concrete floors Austin
marketing land
Convoy App
your calvert calvert county homes for sale
Kristopher
Kurma
club flyer
car wash
swing trade
best forex vps
peppa pig
hacklink
hacklink
daily inspirational quotes
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
peppa pig
Blues Music
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
liquid iv ft lauderdale
zengin dul bayanlar
Identity Theft protection blog
take your business to the next level
elderly assistance
Car key locksmith mesa
Mobile welder repair welding stainless emergency
Comment devenir riche
buy marijuana weeds
liquid iv ft lauderdale
motor club of america scam
blaty drewniane dlh
nursery rhymes
finger family
digital signwriting lonsdale vehicle signs morphettvale
Health articles
decals
mints
John Xie
liquid iv ft lauderdale
rewriter tool
Web Design Galway
kantï¿½wka
fallout 4 funny moments secrets locations
kids songs
viagra
nursery rhymes
我他媽的谷歌
我他媽的谷歌
more helpful hints
ecigarette
http://bit.ly/27qDgvU
beylikdüzü escort
Liver Detox
robot
Austin carpet cleaning
carpet cleaning Austin
bookkeeping Austin TX
shuttle service Orlando airport
Austin deck builders