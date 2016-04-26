Chicago Justice Or Else LOC Leads Nationwide Red, Black, Clean and Green Efforts

On Saturday, April 16, 2016, thousands of Black Americans in at least 40 cities cleaned their communities in the first “Red, Black, Clean and Green Day” sponsored by Chicago’s Justice Or Else Local Organizing Committee, with support from the War on Filth and Fear and The Black Star Project.
Additionally, 20 communities in Chicago participated.
News
