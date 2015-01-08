Spending While Black: Why Do We Treat Each Other Like Criminals?
Group of Black Ministers Endorse Mayoral Candidate Willie Wilson

Politics January 8, 2015 366 280
1601587_391601521001261_838659154810049968_n

Reverend Dr. Stephen John Thurston and Pastor T.L. Barrett were among a group of 30 plus ministers of South Side churches that endorsed Chicago Mayoral Candidate Willie Wilson today at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church.

“This current mayor has disrespected our schools, and he has disrespected our community,” said Wilson, citing the nearly 50 schools that were closed in mostly inner-city neighborhoods more than a year ago.

As mayor, Wilson said he would re-open several of the former schools, eliminate red light cameras, create positions for four police superintendents, and brand Chicago as the revival of “a great city.”

10922809_391588671002546_6995472369804266529_n

Rev. Thurston, the pastor of New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, said Wilson’s success as a businessman and his history of humanitarianism qualifies him to lead Chicago.

“I believe that he is the right man at the right time for the City of Chicago. We are facing so many challenges now with educating our children and developing jobs for our community.  But it all starts with a balanced budget, and because of Wilson’s background in business, he can put the city back in the black and allow us to be prosperous again,” said Thurston.

Wilson donated $1 million of his own money to his campaign funds.  Wilson rose from life as a sharecropper in Louisiana during the 1950s, to owning five McDonald’s restaurants and currently a $60 million medical supply company.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

366 Comments

  1. Martin Johnson January 9, 2015 at 10:46 am - 

    The let UNITY begin and let it start with us!

  2. beansouptimes January 9, 2015 at 12:49 pm - 

    You are so right @disqus_pVaz00zMPp:disqus!

