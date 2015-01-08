Group of Black Ministers Endorse Mayoral Candidate Willie Wilson

Reverend Dr. Stephen John Thurston and Pastor T.L. Barrett were among a group of 30 plus ministers of South Side churches that endorsed Chicago Mayoral Candidate Willie Wilson today at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church.

“This current mayor has disrespected our schools, and he has disrespected our community,” said Wilson, citing the nearly 50 schools that were closed in mostly inner-city neighborhoods more than a year ago.

As mayor, Wilson said he would re-open several of the former schools, eliminate red light cameras, create positions for four police superintendents, and brand Chicago as the revival of “a great city.”

Rev. Thurston, the pastor of New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, said Wilson’s success as a businessman and his history of humanitarianism qualifies him to lead Chicago.

“I believe that he is the right man at the right time for the City of Chicago. We are facing so many challenges now with educating our children and developing jobs for our community. But it all starts with a balanced budget, and because of Wilson’s background in business, he can put the city back in the black and allow us to be prosperous again,” said Thurston.

Wilson donated $1 million of his own money to his campaign funds. Wilson rose from life as a sharecropper in Louisiana during the 1950s, to owning five McDonald’s restaurants and currently a $60 million medical supply company.

