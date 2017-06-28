Gwendolyn Brooks’ Creativity, Consciousness, Character Celebrated in New Biography

Poet, biographer Angela Jackson discusses A Surprised Queenhood in the New Black Sun

After her mother’s death, any productive activity from Angela Jackson – a nationally-acclaimed, award-winning poet, novelist, and playwright – seemed impossible. Then one day she received an unexpected phone call from Beacon Press with a challenge/question she had never considered: She had been recommended to write a biography about Gwendolyn Brooks. Would she accept?

Yes, Jackson had received several professional opportunities and a monetary gift from Ms. Brooks, but, accepting this offer would only happen if one important person approved.

“I was excited at the possibility, but I did not want to say yes without first checking with Ms. Brooks’ daughter, Nora (Brooks Blakely),” Jackson said. “And Nora said I was one of the few people that she would have said yes to, so that worked out.”

Empowered by this endorsement, Jackson immersed herself in as many books and articles about America’s first Black poet to earn a Pulitzer Prize. Jackson also received access to Ms. Brooks’ personal papers. Dr. Clovis Semmes, a Black Studies professor at the University of Missouri, sent her everything by and about Ms. Brooks published in the Chicago Defenderfrom 1938-1975. Jackson also interviewed those closest to Brooks, such as poet Useni Eugene Perkins, cultural activist Val Gray Ward, and Blakely, among many others.

Jackson’s pursuits have produced A Surprised Queenhood in the New Black Sun: The Life & Legacy of Gwendolyn Brooks, published May 30th, eight days before what would have been Ms. Brooks’ 100th birthday. Jackson recently discussed this biography at “Centennial Brooks: A Tribute Celebration,” hosted by the University of Chicago. Emily Hooper-Lansana, a performing artist and Ms. Brooks mentee, moderated the conversation.

Ms. Brooks’ origins as a poet, Jackson discovered, began at age seven – and possibly sooner – when she showed her mother, Keziah Wims Brooks, a book containing rhymes she had written.

“Her mother, being very encouraging, said, ‘You’re going to be the lady Paul Laurence Dunbar!’” Jackson said. “Her mother and father (David Brooks) encouraged her to devote herself to her craft. She did not have to do housework when she was younger.

“By the time she was 11, she was writing a poem a day, sometimes two and three, and reading one or two books a day,” Jackson continued. “She began sending her work out when she was thirteen, after her father had brought her a desk…that became her headquarters. (Her work) got the usual rejections, but that did not deter her.”

Ms. Brooks began building a following in 1938, when the Defender started printing her work. “She published 75 poems over the course of a few years. She was in there once a week,” Jackson said. “She was known to the Defender’s readers in Chicago and other places in the country where it circulated.”

Ms. Brooks’ Black awareness through activism, Jackson continued, began after she graduated from Wilson Junior College (now Kennedy-King College) in 1936. Before attending college, Ms. Brooks’ talent and inner beauty were ignored by her peers, “not only because of her color,” Jackson said, “but (because of) her hair, and she did not have a quick wit, and she wasn’t athletic.” This, however, would change at Wilson, where she would begin friendships with people who had similar Black-pride mindsets such as Margaret Taylor (later Margaret Burroughs,) John H. Johnson, and Henry Blakely, whom she would marry. Later, they would all become active in the NAACP’s Youth Council, with Brooks serving as its publicist.

Ms. Brooks’ race consciousness resulted in a courageous style that would appear most prominently in poems about Emmett Till, Medgar Evers, and the Little Rock Nine. And sensitive subjects such as abortion and colorism were also confronted.

“To write about abortions in 1945, when the topic was hidden in secret – you couldn’t even say it out loud – was revolutionary,” Jackson said about “The Mother,” published in A Street in Bronzeville, Ms. Brooks’ first book. “In ‘Ballad of Pearl May Lee,’ “she talks about…how this boy would want her in the dark, because she was dark-skinned, but he didn’t desire her. He (eventually) got lynched, because he fell for a white woman.”

When discussing the biography’s title, Hooper-Lansana quoted from its source, Ms. Brooks’ autobiography, Report from Part One, published in 1972: “I, who have gone again, have an almost angry rejection of my dark skin by some of my brainwashed brothers and sisters to a surprised queendom in the new, Black sun.”

Ms. Brooks’ thorough critiques given to younger poets like herself, Hooper-Lansana added, raised while they razed. “The fierceness of her red pen – to see all that red ink on our poems! – kept us moving toward excellence.”

Hooper-Lansana also witnessed Ms. Brooks’ willingness to engage everyone who attended her book signings.

“Whoever accompanied her had to be prepared to wait a long time,” she recalled. “Whether there were 10, 20, or 100 people in line, she would sign every autograph. She had such an incredible generosity of spirit. I think about that as being part of her legacy.”

Providing inspiration, Jackson added, represented Ms. Brooks’ true character. Passing along knowledge and making resources available were musts, always, for Ms. Brooks.

“When she was named Poet Laureate (of Illinois), she had me read as part of that reading series,” Jackson recalled. “I know it was a gift she gave me, but when I think about it now, I know it was an astonishing gift. She moved pieces on the chess board for me, even in ways I probably never knew.”

Angela Jackson’s prose and poetry, Nora Brooks Blakely said during the question-and-answer session, were cherished by her mother.