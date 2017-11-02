Stanfield Global Embarks on “HBCU Green” Initiative
Hermene Hartman Profiles the Black Excellence of Chicago
Film Explores Unique Relationship Between Queen Victoria and Muslim Servant
Virtue’s First Family Issue!: How to Build a Strong Family in Faith
The South Side Community Federal Credit Union Celebrates its 14th Anniversary
Beard Game and 12 Principles of Manhood Matter
Is Tom Joyner Retiring?
“Tasered” Tackles Mental Health and the Justice System in Upcoming Stage Play
October 30 is National Dashiki Day
Walgreens Expressions Challenge Encourages Teens to Enter Their Artistic Expression on Teen Issues
Home / Entertainment / Review: Halle Berry Gets Revenge in “Kidnap”

Review: Halle Berry Gets Revenge in “Kidnap”

Entertainment November 2, 2017 Off 10
kidnap

Halle Berry Chases Hillbillies in Revenge-Fueled Thriller

Karla (Halle Berry) is a stressed-out single-mom waitressing in a diner when she’d rather be spending more quality time with her young son, Frankie (Sage Correa). In fact, today, he’s patiently waiting right there in the restaurant for her overtime shift to end.

After she finally gets off, the two drive to an amusement park for what promises to be a fun-filled afternoon. Trouble is, she’s in the midst of bitter custody battle over Frankie with her vindictive ex-husband (Jason George).

That explains why she wanders a few feet away for a little privacy when she gets a call from her divorce attorney.

Unfortunately, it’s enough of a distraction to afford a lurking kidnapper (Chris McGinn) an opportunity to pounce. Next thing you know, Margo’s dragging the kid to a waiting getaway car with her husband Terry (Lew Temple) at the wheel.

Karla frantically rushes into the parking lot where she drops her cell phone before spotting a suspicious Mustang GT with tinted windows and no license plates peel rubber. At that point, her maternal instincts kick in, and she decides to pursue the perps despite the fact that she’s driving a relatively-sluggish, Chrysler Town & Country.

What ensues is an extended chase scene that lasts the rests of the movie. So unfolds Kidnap, a low-budget variation of Baby Driver directed by Luis Prieto (Pusher). Although the plot arrives riddled with comical holes big enough for Karla to drive her minivan through, the picture nevertheless proves pretty compelling thanks to a combination of heart-pounding action and the protagonist is the convincing embodiment of pure desperation.

It’s Halle vs. hillbillies in a high-octane showdown where there’s never a doubt about whether “Mommy Driver” will prevail.

Very Good (3 stars)

ToureMuhammadBookAd300.300

Rated R for violence, profanity, and scenes of peril

Running time: 94 minutes

Production Studio: Well Go USA Entertainment /Gold Star/ 606 Films / Lotus Entertainment

Distributor: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

About the author / 

BST Staff

Related Posts

Gilliard & Sons
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories