Harlem Fine Arts Show Announces First Chicago Class of Blacks in Medicine Honorees

National art exhibition partners with Cook County Physicians Association to highlight region’s outstanding medical professionals

(CHICAGO) – The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) returns to Chicago this fall, at the state-of-the-art Malcolm X College (MXC) under the theme “The Health and Healing Power of Art.” In keeping with the theme, HFAS will salute outstanding medical professionals in the Chicagoland area, while raising awareness about medicine as a career choice for young people. Partnering with HFAS in this effort is the Cook County Physicians Association (CCPA), the Chicago affiliate of the National Medical Association (NMA). Show dates are November 16 – 19.

The Opening Night Gala Reception on Thursday, November 16, will feature a “Salute to African Americans in Medicine.” During this special program, 23 Chicago area doctors and medical professionals, representing some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the seven-county region, will be recognized for their outstanding careers and philanthropic work. Additionally, Congressman Danny K. Davis will be recognized for his long-standing advocacy for health issues impacting African Americans nationally. The next day, HFAS will host Youth Empowerment Day, with Chicago Public Schools middle and high school students, at MXC, where they will participate in workshops with African Americans in medicine, the arts and education to encourage their interest in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math).

The 2017 African Americans in Medicine honorees are:

Howard Strassner, Chairman Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Rush University Medical Center

Terry Mason, Chief Operating Officer, Cook County Department of Public Health

Kalisha Hill, Chief Medical Officer, Medical Director Pathology and Laboratory Services, Presence St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee

Mark Grevious, Chairman of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Founder, Health & Renewal Plastic Surgery Associates

Selwyn Rogers, Jr., Professor and Chief of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, Director of Trauma Center, EVP Community Health Engagement, University of Chicago Medicine

Clyde W. Yancy, Chief of Cardiology, Vice Dean of Diversity & Inclusion, Professor of Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Dr. Anngell Jones, Associate Chief Medical Officer and Division Chief of General Surgery, Sinai Health Systems

Cheryl Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer, NextLevel Health Partners, Inc.

Debra Wesley, Founder and President of Sinai Community Institute

Michael Davenport, Chief Medical Officer, Mercy Medical Center

Patricia Turner, Surgeon, President Society of Black Academic Surgeons, University of Chicago Medicine

Akua Afriyie-Gray, Medical Director, Outpatient Center for Women’s Health, Assistant, Loyola University Medical Center

Monica Peek, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Executive Medical Director, Community Health Innovation, Director of Research, MacLean Center for Clinical Medical Ethics, University of Chicago Medicine

Gloria Elam, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Medical Director, Center for Women’s Health In OB/GYN, University of Illinois

Perpetua Goodall, Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Chicago Medicine

Paul Jones, Chief of Cardiology, Mercy Hospital and Medical Center

Tabitha A. Watts, Pediatrician, Advocate Healthcare

Tonja Austin, Medical Staff President, Family Medicine Attending, Franciscan Health

Derek Robinson, VP Enterprise Quality and Accreditation, Health Care Service Corporation (Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois)

Ebony Johnson, MD, MHA Family Medicine Physician, Little Company of Mary Hospital and Health Care Centers

Billie Wright Adams, retired Assistant Program Director, Department of Pediatrics, Mercy Hospital and Medical Center

Norman James, Associate Clinical Professor, Attending Physician Department of Medicine, University of Illinois

Robert Winn, Associate Vice Chancellor, Director Cancer Center, University of Illinois

“This year’s recognition of the ‘health and healing power of art’ is a reminder of how art permeates, and enhances, all aspects of our lives,” explains Dion Clarke, founder of the HFAS. “While there is no shortage of recognition for our athletes and celebrities, we must also recognize the accomplishments of these skilled and caring medical professionals. We have worked closely with the Cook County Physicians Association, leaders in the medical and affiliated fields, and leaders in the Chicago community, to identify the outstanding professionals we will be celebrating.”

HFAS kicked off their year at Riverside Church in Harlem, where they recognized 15 medical professionals before a crowd of nearly 3,000. Chicago will be the second city where HFAS hosts these special events, and there are plans to continue the recognition into 2018.

The four-day traveling exhibition and sale of contemporary paintings, sculpture, and photography is the largest of its kind featuring art from the African Diaspora. Nearly 60 artists and galleries are expected to be a part of the Chicago show.

Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, will be a special guest at this year’s show and will make her first visit to her father’s namesake institution to officially open the show on November 16. The third daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, she is an educator, activist, motivational speaker, and author of award-winning publications. Shabazz will be at HFAS through Saturday, November 18 to sign copies of her books: X: A Novel, Growing Up X and Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcolm X

Partners for the 2017 Harlem Fine Arts Show include the North Shore (IL) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, Rotary Club of Chicago Southeast, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. – North Shore Chapter, 100 Black Men of Chicago, Inc., NBC 5 Chicago, Chicago Cruader, and The Chicago Defender.

For additional information click here or call 800-376-2860. Early Bird admission is currently available for $15, and there are varying prices for special events. Follow the Harlem Fine Arts

Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #HFASCHI #africanamericansinmedicine #thehealingpowerofart.