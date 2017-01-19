Have You Been Mistreated? You Deserve Better

Nobody deserves to be treated badly.

This revelation came to me in a flash, a sudden lightening bolt of understanding, like the realization that the cure for cancer is to eat a pot of dandelion greens. Something so simple and so accessible can remove a problem so overwhelming.

Recently someone treated me very badly because they didn’t care for my style of clothing. That made me very sad. Then, as I reflected on the experience, I realized that the world is full of hatred and violence because people are being treated badly. People have been conditioned to believe that bad treatment is deserving to those who don’t meet some random criteria. As a result, everybody lives in fear that if they don’t look attractive or earn enough money, they will be treated badly. The bad treatment they may receive includes everything from public ridicule to denial of food and shelter.

If your skin is dark, you deserve to be treated badly. If your hair is crinkly you deserve to be treated badly.

We recognize this belief as racism and we know how to fight back against that. But what about these other common beliefs?

If you have pimples on your face, you deserve to be treated badly. If your teeth are crooked, you deserve to be treated badly. If your body is carrying extra weight, you deserve to be treated badly. If your shoes are worn out, you deserve to be treated badly. If your clothing looks old and torn, you deserve to be treated badly. If your hair is uncombed, you deserve to be treated badly. If your breath has an unpleasant scent, you deserve to be treated badly. If you have a job that involves cleaning other people’s dirt, you deserve to be treated badly. If you speak English with a foreign accent or an ethnic dialect you deserve to be treated badly.

Where did the notion come from that good treatment must be earned? How about this idea – NOBODY deserves to be treated badly! You don’t have to earn good treatment, it is your birthright. This revolutionary concept – the same one that Buddha, Krishna, Moses, Jesus, Muhammad, and every spiritually evolved teacher taught – would transform our world overnight once everybody got it.

That means we’d make sure everybody could eat good healthy food, everybody could drink clean water, and everybody could get medical treatment if sick or injured. Not because they went to the right school or worked the right job or lived on the right side of town. Just because they exist. Not because they practiced the right religion, not because they came from the right family, not because they were pretty enough or wore the right clothes. Simply because they exist.

God’s love is unconditional, it is not earned. Our love for each other must also be unconditional, not based on any requirement that must be fulfilled. Now, here is where I really need my religious brothers and sisters to pay attention: Our purpose on Earth is to learn how to love others unconditionally. Consider this thought: Jesus didn’t go through the crucifixion for the purpose of taking a punishment for you so that God can forgive you. God doesn’t hold grudges or require anybody’s suffering in order to earn forgiveness. God knows we are going to make mistakes, that is part of the learning process. Everyone is always forgiven.

Ponder that for a moment.

It is this incorrect belief – that everyone is born “in sin” with some kind of inherited guilt from Adam and Eve – that obscures the true purpose of Jesus’ mission. Jesus went through the crucifixion to demonstrate unconditional love, even of those who betrayed him, arrested him and tortured him. The ability to love unconditionally requires the ability to forgive. The ability to forgive comes as a result of understanding that those who do hurtful things do so out of ignorance.

Jesus came to plant the seed of new thought in a world that wrongly believes that the Creator of the universe is angry, vengeful, and has a hierarchy of favorites based on race, class and gender. There is no hierarchy. Everyone is of equal value and importance, because every living being is a unique expression of the Creator.

Nobody deserves to be treated badly. So what do we do about those people who do bad things and hurt others? We should understand that they are reacting to bad treatment they received from others – family members, friends or strangers. This bad treatment plants the idea of “I’m not good enough. I deserve to be treated badly.” Bad treatment creates self hate and makes self-hating people seek to hurt someone else, or get vengeance on those who hurt them.

The new thought Jesus came to spread is that if you forgive those who treated you badly, you can end the cycle of hate and vengeance on Earth with the healing power of unconditional love. This simple formula opens the door to peace.

Jail should be a place to take people, not for punishment, but for emotional healing. The way to help them is to give them love, forgiveness, and counseling. We can help them understand why they are hurting others and help them forgive those who hurt them. How many horrible acting people have been transformed and truly “born again” by the experience of the unconditional love of God? We can demonstrate that same healing power of love for each other.

I was really feeling sad when someone treated me badly because they didn’t like my style of dress. Then suddenly I understood that this is what drives our economy. “Wear these clothes, wear this hairstyle, wear these shoes, wear this makeup, make sure you are attractive so you won’t be treated badly.”

Well, I’m not going to run out and buy all new clothes and shoes and change my hair style to avoid being treated badly. I deserve good treatment, no matter how I choose to dress or style my hair. I’m freeing myself from fear of being treated badly and I’m following Jesus’ example of forgiving those who mistreated me. I understand they just don’t know any better.

Nobody deserves to be treated badly. Once the entire world understands this one thing and practices this as a way of life, we will all have Heaven on Earth.

