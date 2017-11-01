Stanfield Global Embarks on “HBCU Green” Initiative

Stanfield Global, the largest African-American owned green project consulting and finance firm, is proud to announce, that they are embarking on a new initiative entitled “HBCU Green”.

“HBCU Green” is proposed as a private-public partnership with Stanfield Global and up to five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The initiative is aimed at assisting with student and faculty enrollment and retention efforts by providing enhancements to the on-campus experience, reducing the HBCU’s reliance on federal and state government funding by creating revenue streams through the development of the HBCU’s non-performing real estate assets, increasing student, staff and community awareness of healthy choices for food, drink, vitamins, supplements, and overall living, and creating a destination for others in the region desiring access to holistic and green living and shopping in an alternative energy propelled, working community setting.

The “HBCU Green” initiative will include a 10 megawatt solar farm, a biomass conversion facility creating biodiesel fuels, a sustainable ‘Green’ research building and education center with adjacent 5-acre recreation park, amphitheater and water park, 300-500 units of student and staff housing, a 120 room hotel; a sustainable service station selling cyn-gas and biodiesel, and having electric car charging stations; a grocer with natural and organic food choices, a food court with healthy food choices, a fresh fish farm (Aquaponics), and fine dining establishments. There will be an alternative and regular medical clinic, day care facility, a credit union, and so much more. Stanfield Global will arrange or provide 95% of the funding needed to complete each “HBCU Green” project.

Green, alternative and renewable energy sources will be the fastest growing power source through 2040, and the use of green alternative energy propelled developments save the earth, reduce utility costs and create jobs. Supermarkets that offer healthy food alternatives, (i.e., Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods), are also the fastest growing food shopping venues in the U.S.

Stanfield Global CEO, Dr. Cedric J. Franklin, in a statement, said, “HBCU Green will be a holistically driven, alternative energy, residential and commercial community designed to breathe new life into our historically black colleges and universities. The ‘green’, holistic, and state of the art communities will not only change the lifestyles of students, staff and surrounding community but also become an example for those interested in what the future will look like. HBCU ‘Green’ is an innovative change in America.”

For more information, visit www.stanfield.global/projects/project-hbcu-green/