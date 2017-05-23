Interview with Cassiopeia: TBM Awards Celebrates Black Businesses
Real Men Cook to Promote Wellness with Healthy Foods/Mental Health Awareness

Community, Press Releases May 23, 2017 Off 31
Real Men Cook’s Father’s Day Celebration will continue its long tradition of serving healthy foods and promoting nutrition when it holds its event at a variety of locations this year. The celebration takes place on Father’s Day: Sunday, June 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In making the announcement, Ayinde Cartman – Executive Director – Real Men Charities — noted that this year’s celebration will mark the 28th anniversary of this iconic Father’s Day Celebration. He added that each host site will bring their own unique flavor to the event but are committed to support Real Men Cook’s tradition to incorporate healthy foods into their food offerings. So, in addition to barbecue ribs, and chicken, and other tasty tidbits, there will be salads, raw foods, grilled and roasted vegetables, fruits and baked fish and chicken.

In keeping with Healthy Chicago 2.0 Plan and its attention to trauma in our communities, Real Men Cook is including a focus on mental health awareness, an initiative the Charities has been involved in for 26 years in association with internationally respected psychiatrist, Dr. Carl Bell, who has done outstanding work in this area. Dr. Obari Cartman, psychologist and author, will be on site at various locations discussing issues that relate to trauma. He will make a special effort to reach out to young male attendees.

Yvette Moyo and Kofi Moyo, co-founders, added that the University of Chicago Medicine, a sponsor since 2008, has always focused on providing healthy foods in keeping with the mission that Real Men Charities, the presenting nonprofit, promotes.

NextLevel Health, which joined Real Men Cook as a sponsor in 2016, continues its sponsorship this year. Staff will serve dishes and be the anchor sponsor on the West Side of Chicago, partnering with BBF Family Services and leading men, including BBF’s Chief Executive Officer Rufus Williams, Executive Chef Erick Williams of mk The Restaurant, Alderman Michael Scott and Commissioner Robert Steele. This event takes place at Douglas Park, 1401 S. Sacramento.
Ms. Moyo noted that many health crises that disproportionately affect African Americans can be addressed through healthy eating, exercise and minor lifestyle adjustments. With that as a mission, a select number of veteran event cooks will prepare healthy dishes that are good for maintaining heart health, preventing and managing diabetes, and addressing obesity.

Chaga Walton and his team, including four generations of family members, have donated their time and talents to Real Men Cook for all 28 years. They will serve his legendary kale salad, which is nutritious and delicious.

Many of the dishes that will be served can be found in the Moyos’ book, REAL MEN COOK Rites, Rituals and Recipes for Living, and in the soft cover book Real Men Cook: 100 Easy Recipes Celebrating Tradition and Family published by Simon & Shuster, which includes the foreword by former President Barack Obama.

Cartman declared that Real Men Cook is proud to be bringing the wellness message to the new format because, he said, healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle helps save lives.”

Gilliard & Sons

For more information on Real Men Cook 2017, log on to www.realmencook.com.

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

