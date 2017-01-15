Hidden Figures Unveils Black Women as ‘Human Computers’

Up until recently, the public knew very little about the story of three, extraordinary, Black women who worked for NASA’s space program, known as “human computers. Hidden Figures is a movie that portrays the lives of Katherine Jackson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Johnson, and their incredible roles in NASA’s space race during the 50s and 60s.

Because of so much negative press that’s being directed at the Black community, it couldn’t be a better time for Hidden Figures to be showcased, because it’s a feel-good movie that delves into the lives of these three interesting women. For me, the film was a reminder of the greatness that lies within us as a people. The story exhibits the presence of untold humanitarian value and worth that we as Black people innately hold. The movie confirms our patience and willingness to go beyond the call of duty in spite of racism and prejudices that both slavery and Jim Crow unmercifully unleashed.

Hidden Figures proves not be a history lesson in aerospace science, but it points to the contributions of Black women who were responsible for hand calculating propulsion, thrust, lift-off and trajectories to ensure a safe launch and landing for the first astronauts. With the enormous help of these Black women, John Glen was among the first astronauts to land safely on the moon. The women were able to look beyond a world filled with social and racial impediments but used their intellect to break down a slew of negative stereotypes.

The movie also depicted a segregated Jim Crow era; a time that stamped out the progress of social inequality for Blacks. In spite of the times, the three women bonded during their NASA employment and in their own way, they dealt with the issues of racism and sexism of that time period. In a YouTube interview with 20th Century Fox, Taraji Henson, who portrayed the role of protagonist, Katherine Johnson said, “What these women did have a lot to do with where we are in space science today.”

It is reported that more than 50 to 70 Black women served as human computers. In a similar interview, Actress, Octavia Spencer, who played Dorothy Vaughn, spoke of the opportunities that Black women were given at NASA. She said, “NASA offered to these women opportunities that they would not have otherwise had.”

The story had an inspiring touch to it that spoke of the greatness and power of Black women. In a YouTube interview featuring excerpts of Hidden Figures, Janelle Monae, who played Mary Jackson said, “It is truly a heroic, an incredible American story.”

In a real-life interview conducted by WHROTV in Norfolk, Virginia, some years ago, the now 98-year-old Katherine Johnson talked about her role as a human computer. She candidly spoke about how Astronaut, John Glen trusted her mathematic calculations. Johnson said, “John Glen was to be the first astronaut to go up into the atmosphere and come back. They wanted him to come back in a special place and that was what I did. I computed his trajectory. Anytime they wanted to compute trajectories, the assignments were given to our branch and I did most of the work by hand. When he wanted to arrive in a given place, John Glen wanted me to check it out to be sure the math was right.”

When asked about the enormity of her job of calculating the rocket’s trajectories to land on the moon, Johnson responded by saying, “It was an assignment and it was simple. You had to consider the rotation of the earth and where the moon’s location was when you took off and where the moon was positioned when you landed. It was intricate, but it was possible,” Johnson said.

The book, “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped In the Space Race,” written by Margot Lee Shetterly, a Black woman who was raised in Hampton, Virginia. Shetterly grew up in the same town where the space program was located. She is the daughter of a NASA scientist who witnessed the phenomenal human computers. Shetterly discusses in her book 12 or more women who contributed to NASA’s space program during this time period.

Hidden Figures was produced by Theodore Melfi, Parrell Willams, among others. The movie also starred Kevin Costner, Jim Parson, and actress Kirsten Dunst.

With all that said, the question remains: If we can demonstrate our greatness to the world as ‘human computers,’ why can’t we show this same kind of self-determination and hard work to build our own modern-day space program? It is good that we have this kind of intelligence among us, but it would be good if we could use it to advance ourselves. The bitter truth is, no matter how much we contribute, we still don’t know who we are as a people. We will always be the ‘hidden figures’ in the background, doing all the heavy trajectories. Sad to say, this is by design.