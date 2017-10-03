Hip Hop Star Talib Kweli Comes to a City Winery Near You!

Talib Kweli returns to City Winery with shows in Nashville, Atlanta and Boston during the month of November. He sold out his first two shows with City Winery Chicago over the 2016 Fourth of July weekend leaving fans eagerly waiting for his return.

Talib Kweli’s tenure in the Hip Hop world continues to transcend boundaries. Socially conscious, Talib Kweli’s lyrics hold a mirror of self-reflection to humanity’s face, while musically creating an ambience of harmonic mastery. Locally and internationally renown, loyal fans, followers and supporters flock to see Talib Kweli making him no stranger to performing shows in all three markets.

Talib Kweli, the first Hip Hop act to perform at City Winery, joins a diverse mix of the most respected names in pop, rock, jazz, blues, world music, theater, dance, spoken word and comedy presented at City Winery. Tickets for the shows are currently on sale to the public.

To purchase your tickets click on the city: Nashville, Atlanta, Boston.

