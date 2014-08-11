The Honorable Min. Louis Farrakhan to Speak at Mosque Maryam

In the wake of the senseless killings of thousands in Gaza, to the more recent murders of Eric Garner and 18-year-old Michael Brown, it’s easy to become consumed in all of the anger and dissatisfaction among the human family, today. Globally, the human condition is worsening and it truly seems as though no hope, and very little love and solutions have been allotted to the people. However, that is untrue. For nearly 60 years now, we have been given exact and unwavered solutions to our current condition from the voice of God Himself, through the mouth of The Honorable Min. Louis Farrakhan. And on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2014, the entire world will have yet another opportunity to discern with this truth.
The Honorable Min. Louis Farrakhan will be speaking at Chicago’s Mosque Maryam, the Nation of Islam Headquarters, located at 7351 S. Stony Island Ave., at 10 a.m. CST. His message, titled “The Troubled World: What Should We be Doing?”, will also be available live via webcast at NOI.org/webcast, at 10 a.m. CST. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., so please make an effort to stop by and listen to a much needed message. Bring your friends, family and neighbors, and be reminded that it is not about religion, but it is about guidance and Truth. Pass on the good news via social media. For those who cannot make it, please tune in via webcast at the highlighted link above.
“Everywhere you hear him, listen to him. Everywhere you see him, look at him. Everywhere he advises you to go, go. Everywhere he advises you to stay from, stay from… He’s not a proud man. He’s a very humble man. If he can carry you across the lake without dropping you in; he don’t say when you get on the other side, ‘You see what I have done?’ He tells you, ‘You see what Allah has done,” The Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad.
