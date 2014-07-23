Interview with Cassiopeia: TBM Awards Celebrates Black Businesses
Home / Community / The Honorable Minister Farrakhan to Speak at Christ Universal Temple Experience

Community July 23, 2014 486 234
Photo: Christ University Temple.

Join Rev. Derrick B. Wells and Christ University Temple, 11901 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago, Ill.,  this Friday, July 25, 2014, for the Christ University Temple Experience (C.U.T) Panorama of Truth event, featuring The Legacy Choir and a keynote address from the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan. The event is FREE to the public.

For more information, call 773. 568. 2282 or visit www.cutemple.org 

To get blocks of tickets for distribution, contact:

Carmin Williams Muhammad
219. 803.6134

Follow Christ University Temple on Facebook

Follow The Hon. Min. Louis Farrakhan on Facebook, Twitter 

