The Honorable Minister Farrakhan to Speak at Christ Universal Temple Experience

Join Rev. Derrick B. Wells and Christ University Temple, 11901 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago, Ill., this Friday, July 25, 2014, for the Christ University Temple Experience (C.U.T) Panorama of Truth event, featuring The Legacy Choir and a keynote address from the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan. The event is FREE to the public.

For more information, call 773. 568. 2282 or visit www.cutemple.org

To get blocks of tickets for distribution, contact:

Carmin Williams Muhammad

219. 803.6134

