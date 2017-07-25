Honoring Dr. Robert A. Jordan, the Father of Drew Sidora

After 38 years as a practicing Pediatrician Physician, Robert A. Jordan, M.D., will be retiring from full-time work on August 1, 2017.

On July 29, 2017 and July 30, 2017, he will be honored by his family, physician colleagues and the community with the 1st Annual FAIR-WELL FEST weekend.

Most who have had the BLESSING & HONOR of meeting Dr. Robert A. Jordan, M.D. know him to be a kind, gentle and loving man. His reputation of having the warmest bed-side manner, his ability to navigate the most difficult diagnosis, saving thousands of lives, coupled with his whitty and whimsical personality, his insightful gifts not only made him a trusted physician to his patients but to other colleagues and the community at large.

Who would have thought, this little boy named Bobby, born in a small dusty town in Laurel, Mississippi would grow up to be not only The First Black Chief Resident of Pediatrics at Rush Presbyterian Hospital, but the most Prominent Pediatrician in the State of Illinois. After having worked at the Post Office for ten (10) years and having been married for ten (10) years with three (3) children, he decided to go after his life-long dream of becoming a physician

Robert A. Jordan, M.D. has been practicing Pediatric Medicine since 1981. His practice started in the Roseland Community of Chicago then moved to the South Suburbs in 1982 with an office in the Homewood, Illinois and quickly discerned the need for an office in the Chicago Heights community and opened up an office there in 1984.

He resolved to make a possibility a reality so at the age of 34 years, after having conquered all the requirements needed, he entered Rush Medical College to pursue his aspiration. In 1981 he was named Pediatric Chief Resident at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke Hospital, making him the first African-American, to serve in that capacity there. After completing his Residency he worked at the Clinic in Atgeld Gardens and as Medical Director of Michael Reese Health Plan and Mercy Hospital. He dared to open up a private practice simultaneously. Being the passionate, compassionate, loving person that he is, he chose to commit his life to serving an indigent population.

South Suburban Pediatrics was founded over thirty-five years ago and continues to have a patient population who trust in his love, experience and passion to care for children no matter what social location they come, no matter what socio-economic orientation they come, no matter what the ethnic group, he believes that everybody is somebody and deserves quality medical care. In 1992 Dr. Jordan and his wife founded Far South Side Community Health Center for the purpose of providing additional services to the community, i.e., educational and medical outreach. The Center provided free back to school physicals, free baskets of food, free clothing, free pastoral counseling, mentoring and has been an informational resource center for the community.

Dr. Jordan is married to his soul mate, Rev. Jeanette B. Jordan, Pastor of Journey to the Cross Ministries, who continues to serve as his Executive Administrator. They will be married for 55 years on July 29, 2017 and have five (5) children, Bryan, Allison, Christa, Drew and Edilah,six (6) grandchildren and raising their 14 year old nephew.