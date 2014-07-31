Walmart Ice Cream Sandwiches: Do they Melt or Nah?

According to a report from Good Day Atlanta news, a mother in Cincinnati, Ohio left her son’s Walmart Great Value ice cream sandwich outside overnight and it never melted! So Good Day decided to test her story by leaving another Great Value ice cream sandwich out in the sun for 30 minutes along with a Klondike bar and a pint of Haagen-Dazs ice cream.

Remember, if it doesn’t melt in the sun then imagine its longevity within your digestive system. It has everything to do with the ingredients. Watch the video below to see what happened when Good Day tested each brand of ice cream.