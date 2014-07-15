Idol Worshippers Dangerously in Love or Drunk in Madness?

Lord, say it ain’t so! According to numerous reports, a group of 12 friends in Atlanta and California created a new Beyonce-inspired religion called ‘Beyism.’ The religion was inspired by a series of marijuana and Moscato laced Sunday hangouts, where the group would sing Beyonce medleys. After listening to one of her songs, they came to a random realization that Beyonce is Destiny’s Child… literally. The ring leader, Paulina John Andrews, later established herself as the first Minister Diva of the National Church of Bey and all members emptied their saving accounts to purchase a place to worship Beyonce. The church has accumulated more than 200 ‘divas’ or members, who gather just as any other congregation would; however, they are not reading the New Testament.
“Our most sacred text is a compilation of all of Beyoncé’s verses and lyrics. Through our Beyble, we can better ourselves and strive to become truly Divine Divas,” according to Minister Diva Andrews. “It is not about believing she rose from the dead, or that she is perfect or anything like that. It is about recognizing that she is the Divine Diva that we all strive to be.”
Yes people, they are very serious. So serious that a member of the National Church of Bey has reportedly committed suicide in the name of Beyonce. According to thenewsnerd.com, 23-year-old Taniya Hattersfield, a new member of the National Church of Bey, died from self-inflicted stab wounds to the chest. Hattersfield was found in a pool of blood in the basement of a family home surrounded by candles, and a homemade shrine to Beyonce. So you can imagine the amount of negative feedback that the National Church of Bey and its so-called Divine Divas has received from the public and the press. To our knowledge, Beyonce has not mentioned or even gone near the National Church of Bey, but her fans are urging her to speak up: vibeweekly.com.
