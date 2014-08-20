Black College Student to Launch Unique Food Truck That Also Sells Fun
Home / #IfTheyGunnedMeDown Trends on Twitter & Questions Reality of Racial Profiling

#IfTheyGunnedMeDown Trends on Twitter & Questions Reality of Racial Profiling

Uncategorized August 20, 2014 280 293
If-They-Gunned-Me-Down-August-2014-BellaNaija.com-02

What picture would the media use if you were gunned down? Apparently, one of the first images used following the murder of 18-year-old Mike Brown, was one of him throwing up two fingers, which represents the universal peace sign. However, the media used that image to tarnish his character as a “thug” and gang member who was deserving of his demise. The manipulative tricks of the media has led thousands to take to social media to ask the question, “if I was gunned down, what picture would they use?” The topic is trending on Twitter as participants feature a two-pic collage of stereotypical images that would deem them as “uncivilized” or “ill-bred” to the media, alongside a more “educated” image of themselves.  Will the media change its representation of blacks, now? Check it out and join in on the discussion.

 

Quamisha-Desroches

If I wasGunned Down Toure

PicMonkey Collage

About the author / 

Victoria Joshua

280 Comments

19990210_10159022856300261_988114199296140978_n

