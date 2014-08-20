IfTheyGunnedMeDown Trends on Twitter & Questions Reality of Racial Profiling

What picture would the media use if you were gunned down? Apparently, one of the first images used following the murder of 18-year-old Mike Brown, was one of him throwing up two fingers, which represents the universal peace sign. However, the media used that image to tarnish his character as a “thug” and gang member who was deserving of his demise. The manipulative tricks of the media has led thousands to take to social media to ask the question, “if I was gunned down, what picture would they use?” The topic is trending on Twitter as participants feature a two-pic collage of stereotypical images that would deem them as “uncivilized” or “ill-bred” to the media, alongside a more “educated” image of themselves. Will the media change its representation of blacks, now? Check it out and join in on the discussion.

Because of our race the media will be able to justify a cop killing us based on a picture #IfTheyGunnedMeDown pic.twitter.com/O2DBQlwA5q — Mari (@_thevirginmari) August 18, 2014

#IfTheyGunnedMeDown Would they use the one of me pretending to be hard, or me getting a Ph.D.? pic.twitter.com/CIOS5ry4bm — Stacey Patton (@SPchronvitae) August 13, 2014

#IfTheyGunnedMeDown which pic would they use? Who Cares? Regardless of if I’m in a Suit or I’m a Thug MY LIFE MATTERS pic.twitter.com/57XnKyuj9F — Vincente Perez (@I_Am_SubVersive) August 12, 2014

Photoset: mashable: #IfTheyGunnedMeDown Confronts How Minority Deaths Are Portrayed In Media Following… http://t.co/30Ej2YvAtp — Racialicious (@racialicious) August 12, 2014