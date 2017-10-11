Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce Hires New CFO, Deavay Tyler

The Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce, the largest and most active voice for African American businesses in the state of Illinois, hired Deavay Tyler to join the team as the new CFO. Tyler began working in his new role on September 1, 2017.

“I am pleased that Deavay has become a part of the chamber family as our Chief Financial Officer. Deavay brings a wealth of knowledge and finance expertise to the table which is essential to the future successes of the chamber. In just a month’s time, Deavay has already had noteworthy accomplishments with his work at the chamber.” said Larry Ivory, CEO and President, ILBCC.

Tyler, a Chicago native, joins the team bringing 17 years of finance experience and, for the last nine years, was employed by A&D Property, Inc as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Systems Officer. In addition to his new position at the chamber, he is also the CEO and Lead Consultant of DTJ Consulting, Ltd. where he is responsible managing the company’s finances, operations, business development, consulting, coaching and technical services. Previously, he worked as the Assistant Vice President of Fifth Third Bank, LaSalle Bank and JP Morgan Chase Bank. He got his start in the world of finance as a Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley. He received a MA degree in International Business/Spanish from the Universidad de los Andes, Venezuela and a BA from the University of Minnesota, Morris.

“I am honored to be working with the ILBCC team as the CFO,” said Tyler. “This is a very exciting time to be joining the Company, and I believe there are significant opportunities ahead of us as we continue our path to leadership in growing African American businesses.”