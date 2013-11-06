Illinois House Bill 0924: Good For Workers, but Bad for Black Businesses?

Introduced by Rep. Michael J. Madigan, there will be a Committee Hearing – Illinois State Senate at 10:00 a.m. today focused on House Bill 924 which aims to amend how the Minimum Wage Law Act can affect the pay of anyone who is working for someone who has a government contract and the minimum wage any contractor who receives a government contact has to pay workers.
As a result, it’s obvious why business owners may view this bill differently than workers and advocates in the Black community express their concerns with the Bill.
Wallace “Gator” Bradley and the Illinois Black Chamber urges legislators to vote no to House Bill 924 because of the “new burdensome requirements for prevailing wage Act.” They believe the Bill will just push more Black contractors out of the bidding process for government contacts and “will not lead to more minority hiring and local governments will see less competition.”
Eddie Read says the Bill should be supported especially since it calls for “the establishment of applicable apprenticeship and training programs approved by and registered with the United States Department of Labor’s Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training.”
“As the Chairman of Chicago Black United Communities, I encourage the passage of this bill by the Illinois Senate. We see the establishment of the United States Department of Labor’s Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training Program as a means to expand the opportunities of training for blacks, minorities and women at the municipal and local levels of the State of Illinois.
“However, we recommend the following adjustments or amendments to HB924:
1.) The establishment of a joint apprenticeship council. Its purpose would be to ensure that the apprenticeship program is structured in an equitable way to encourage the participation of blacks, minorities and women in the apprenticeship and training program;
2.) The establishment of an independent monitor by the apprenticeship council to oversee the implementation of the apprenticeship and training program;
3.) The establishment of a “Hardship Fund” to assist small struggling contractors in the development, establishment and implementation of an apprenticeship and training program registered with the United States Department of Labor’s Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training Program.
We must take aggressive steps to urge that blacks, minorities and women get every opportunity to be trained by a registered United States Department of Labor’s Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training Program. HB924 provides for a prevailing wage thus enabling that trainees and contractors to have the resources necessary to participate in the program.
To read the Bill, click here.
