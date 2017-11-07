The first political action committee geared toward empowering African-American women in Illinois to be more progressive, more vocal and more strategic is holding a breakfast meeting with noted economist Julianne Malveaux, Ph.D., Nov. 17, 2017, at the 4C Social Hall, 4910 South M. L. King Drive, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The Ida B. Wells Legacy Committee intends to focus on developing the next generation of progressive African-American women candidates and to hold current elected officials accountable. Ninety-four percent of black women voted for Clinton while 53 percent of white women voted for Donald Trump. Political consultant Delmarie Cobb says this disparity is proof that black and white women see the world differently.

“For the last three presidential elections, black women have the highest voter turnout of any group. It is the time we leverage our dependability and loyalty to achieve public policy gains that will result in progress for all. Therefore, voting is not enough. We must educate our community and in turn become critical and strategic thinkers,” says Cobb, founder of Ida’s Legacy.

Described by educator Cornel West as “the most iconoclastic public intellectual in the country,” Julianne Malveaux frequently speaks and writes about issues of race, culture, gender and their economic impacts on shaping public opinion in 21st century America.

Recently, she wrote about the findings of the Black Women’s Roundtable, sponsored by the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Forum and Essence Magazine. In 2016, 85 percent of black women felt the Democratic Party best represented their interests. One year later that number dropped to 74 percent.

“Democrats need to try to figure out why they are losing their most loyal supporters,” stated Malveaux. “They’ve spent millions trying to woo the “working class white men” who look askance at them, but little or nothing trying to work with the folks who have been loyal to them, and because of that, they are losing that loyalty.”

Malveaux also will stay to sign her latest book, Are We Better Off? Race, Obama and Public Policy, which was published February 2016.