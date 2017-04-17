IMAGE Maker Series with Dometi Pongo Interviewing Charles Thomas
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – New Teaser Trailer and Poster Now Available
Black Inventor Creates New Necktie Tying Tool
TBM Shopping Network Features TBM Awards Black Restaurant Nominees
Video: All Eyez On Me (2017 Movie) – Official Trailer – Based on Tupac Shakur
Black Women’s Expo Announces Chicago Entertainment and Speaker Line-up
Chicago Mom to Launch Group that Educates and Empowers Black Women
Black Excellence: Black Woman Helps Youth Soar Above the Clouds
Black Business Spotlight: U.S. Veteran Launches New Men’s Fashion Store
Business Tips: Turn Prospects into Customers Overnight!
Home / News / IMAGE Maker Series with Dometi Pongo Interviewing Charles Thomas

IMAGE Maker Series with Dometi Pongo Interviewing Charles Thomas

News April 17, 2017 Off 25

Our colleagues at Midwest Gap ran by Carl West continue to produce relevant content that reflects the perspective of our community. We are pleased to share this IMAGE Makers series hosted by Dometi Pongo, a favorite Chicago media personality. In this interview he talks with recently retired ABC reporter Charles Thomas.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

Gilliard & Sons

Popular Interviews

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories