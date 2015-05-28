Incredible Business Launched by Young Visionary Creating Change

Bean Soup Times met his young man a few years ago while he was still in high school. I recently learned DeAustin Atom Benson launched his own business that both helps businesses and organizations, but also trains young people to do the same. Here’s an amazing social entrepreneur that you should know about.

What inspired your desire to start your own business?

I grew up having both of my parents, my dad and mom family had different backgrounds. My dad and his family all did construction, janitorial, or technology. My mom and her family all did Nursing or community work. I lived with my dad most of my life so I grew to really love the big machines, the high tech gadgets, and the whole idea of building something for people to use. The knowledge I gained from my mother is always help others, the little or a lot you do for people can make great change.

As I grew older I grew into this person who loved technology and helping people. So I started Nuvonic, a platform to provide service to empower all individuals, helping them to discover, create, take opportunities and inspire the next generation. We’re building a network of extraordinary passionate people who wants to make a real difference in their local communities and uniquely providing them the platform to do so.

What services do you offer?

We promise to deliver for our clients:

Web/Mobile Development

Fast and secure mobile

3D printing

Wearable Technology

Robotics

What type of clients have you been serving?

Schools

Incubators

Museum

Start­ups

Corporations

Why are mobile apps important to many businesses today?

Be Visible to Customers at All Times

Create a Direct Marketing Channel

Provide Value to Your Customers

Build Brand and Recognition

Improve Customer Engagement

Stand Out From the Competition

Cultivate Customer Loyalty

What sparked your desire to both give businesses solutions they need but to also teach your skills to students eager to learn?

What desired me to take both sides and collide them into one is the coolness of how technology work but the lack of people/youth understanding that it can be them that’s developing the next hot thing in the tech world. And not only just that, they can put that very cool thing they developed into their favorite sports, video, movies, commercials, etc. One day I was just thinking of all the conversation I had with my elders and they would always speak about a Woodshop class. Now, I never had such a class during my education years but that sure sounded like fun. So, it occurred to me that I’m a tech nerd and I have a lot of interest in a Woodshop class and would love to do it but it doesn’t exist no more. Instantly the thought came that, I’ll create a program that will teach people how to be tech savvy and get get noticed for their hard work.

Tell us about the teens and children you have served?

The youth I have served so far have been great! The youngest yet my team has dealt with is young as 4 years old. Again this is programming. The teens are very well into it and creative geniuses, they actually feel that if Nuvonic is to spread out and get more folks their age into this cool environment violence will decrease and things may get better. That meant a lot to my team and I to hear something so sincere and meaningful and to actually see Team Nuvonic making a change in communities and the youth notice it.

How do you help schools?

Empower​: a platform to discover and enable.We empower professionals and individuals to make a real difference by making opportunities to help easier than ever to find. You are extraordinary, be proud of what you do and see how you can use your knowledge, ideas and skills for a greater good.