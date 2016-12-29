Who Not Us?: Black Couple Discusses Infertility
Who Not Us?: Black Couple Discusses Infertility

December 29, 2016
unnamed-21

Sandra and Octavian Braxton have been married for 18 years and met while serving in the U.S. Air Force. Like most married couples, they wanted to start a family and share their life and love with their children. What they found out was that they would not have an easy go of it. Infertility was their truth.

The frustration they felt from not knowing where to turn, having to figure it out on their own, all while experiencing the worst emotional roller coaster of their lives made them want to make it better for the next person coming after them. So they decided to pen their first book, Why Not Us, detailing their 12-year journey so that you will see where they have been. It is their goal to give a voice to those who haven’t mustered up the strength to speak their truth, to inform those that are unaware of the devastating effects of infertility, and to inspire others to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

This couple is just like your next door neighbor. Seeing the need in the community, they created The Braxton Agency which consists of a fertility support community which provides information and resources to couples that have issues conceiving. Sandra was a guest speaker at the 5th Annual Women Veterans Interactive Conference and Gala held in Washington, DC in November. Octavian was a guest speaker at the Monthly Man Cave held at Life Church Christian Center held in Atlanta, GA in February.

They both enjoy sharing their knowledge especially with the Black community as the subject of infertility still seems to be taboo. They want to be the face of infertility in attempts to unmasking it.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

