Inner City Man Lacks Commitment, but Has Right Gear for Working Out

New Year’s resolution no match for old year’s lack of determination
CHICAGO—Broderick James is almost totally prepared; he bought the right shoes for running, the perfect gloves for lifting, and seven day’s worth of matching t-shirt and short sets. But James lacks the most important ingredient: a well made up mind.
Although James is fashionably ready for the gym including several head and wrist bands, a leather jump rope with super grip handles, and a membership at the local gym, he just can’t seem to get enough commitment up to get in his car and drive to the gym, or open up his front door and start running. He does, however, know his gear is ready.
“I can’t be in the gym looking crazy,” said James. “I’ve seen guys working out with shoes, shorts and t-shirts that don’t match. How could they possibly get a good work out? They even look crazier when they start sweating real hard, and grunting, and breathing heavy with blue gym shoes and brown shorts and gray cut off t-shirt.”
James plans to start his workout regimen real soon. He meant to start it on New Year’s Day, but now he’s thinking about waiting until February 1. “That’s Black History month you know. If not then, I think April Fools’ Day will be my start time for real, not joke. Hopefully my new gear will still fit, ‘cause I may gain a pound or two.”
