New Film by J. Cole Debuts in Chicago This Month

Bean Soup Times received a news release from Kartemquin Films about an upcoming moving screening to be held this month on the south side of Chicago.

Chicago theatrical run will be at Studio Movie Grill Chatham on June 16-22. This is a debut feature by Margaret Byrne. Filmmakers will be in person for Q and A’s all weekend.

“Raising Bertie”, a new documentary produced by Chicago’s internationally acclaimed Kartemquin Films (makers of “Hoop Dreams”, “The Trials of Muhammad Ali”, and “The Interrupters”) and executive produced by rapper Jermaine Cole (J. Cole), will screen at the Studio Movie Grill Chatham June 16-22, as part of the film’s nationwide release through Gunpowder & Sky Distribution. Tickets are now on sale via Studio Movie Grill.

Shining a light on a neglected rural community of color, “Raising Bertie” is a six-year portrait of three young African American men coming-of-age in North Carolina’s Bertie County. Like MOONLIGHT and BOYHOOD before it, the intimate portrayal of these young men interconnects narratives of family, youthful innocence, and isolation with the will to succeed in the face of formidable odds.

The feature-length documentary (AFI Docs, Full Frame, Chicago International Film Festival, winner of Best Documentary Feature at Atlanta Docufest) taps into a similar vein as the above recent box office hits, which have drawn millions of theater goers eager for in-depth, long-form examinations of issues that have quickly risen to the surface in today’s volatile social climate, but remain under-reported.

This powerful vérité film delivers an authentic and tender portrait of the lives of three young boys – Reginald “Junior” Askew, David “Bud” Perry, and Davonte “Dada” Harrell – as they face a precarious coming of age in Bertie County, North Carolina.

Director Margaret Byrne brings audiences deep into the emotional lives of these young men as they try to find room for themselves in a place where life is dictated by a slow pace, opportunities are limited and tenuous family ties simultaneously offer comfort and heartache. Shot over the course of six years, “Raising Bertie” is an experience that asks us to see this world through their eyes: boys navigating between finishing high school and an elusive first job, as millions of young Americans similarly take their next step into an inherited idea of adulthood.

Raising Bertie OFFICIAL TRAILER 2017 from Kartemquin Films on Vimeo.