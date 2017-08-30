Foodies Looking forward to Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Fest

August 28, 2017 Food News: Yes, it is all about the food! With 5 weeks to the Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Fest (JSVFest), foodies and festival lovers just can’t wait for Saturday, September 30th and Sunday October 1st to be on site at 2400 South Dearborn Street, Chicago South Loop (4 blocks from McCormick Place) for a weekend of good eating to end the summer and start the fall.

Although, the JSVFest is only asking for a $5 admission fee, foodies and others are busy securing early tickets in groups of 4 and more to attend the two – day feast, where they are looking forward to a good eating and drinking party time. The advance family/group tickets are available online, http://www.jsvfest.com, $18 per day for family/group of four (4) and $35 for both days, family/group of four (4); including tickets to win great prizes.

The Jerk (Pork, Chicken, Fish and more) concept originated in the eastern region of Jamaica, not far from the Princess Margaret Hospital in St. Thomas, Jamaica. That hospital is now in need of financial support; as a result, a portion of any profits from this JSVFest will be donated to the Princess Margaret Hospital in Jamaica, Private donations of any amount can also be made directly to the Princess Margaret Hospital in Jamaica..

The two days of activities, will include, serious eating, food tasting, drinks and sampling; especially by those considering themselves “Foodies”. The primary cuisines will be: Jerk, Seafood and Vegan; along with a touch of other cuisines to entice the appetites. Music from Reggae to R&B, Pop, Gospel, Jazz, Blues, Hip Hop, Soca, Punta, Latin and other genres will make it a lively and fun filled two days feast.

Among the early performers are: Indika Reggae Band, Terisa Griffin, Taylor Mallory, J. Kwest, Smokey Da Bandit & Suave Da Lyricist, The Remedy, Baby J, Crystal LaJune and Dainjah. Other outstanding performers will be announced soon. PHENOM and Dana Divine will be among the hosts. Arts, crafts, games and other activities will be a part of the grand family celebration.

This food fest is a special celebration for Martin’s International 35th Anniversary. In September 1982, Ephraim Martin established the Special Events business, Martin’s International in the South Loop at 1325 South Wabash Avenue, when the area was a ghost town, to honor the best of Chicagoland entertainers and others in the world music categories. Now 35 years later (this September), 1325 Wabash is still the historic home for Martin’s annual Chicago Music Awards (CMA), the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) and the annual International Festival of Life (IFOL).

Martin recently made history and set a world record by producing more than 100 annual special events (awards/festivals) out of his South Wabash address.