BeanSoup_600x200_Motown_1

Chicago’s Black Media Owners Flex Muscle
Dad Leads Family to Launch Black-Owned, All Natural Potato Chip Company
Classic Hip-Hop Lives Presents An Evening with EPMD in Chicago
New Orleans Gators Sign WNBA Star Lisa Leslie to Coach Mixed Gender Pro League
Master P’s Basketball League Signs Ron Artest
Foodies Looking forward to Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Fest
MOBE Makes A Triumphant Return with Atlanta Relaunch
New South Side Community and Economic Development Organization Announces Founding Board
Can A Black Girl Win Marvel Studio’s Thor: Ragnarok Superpower of STEM Challenge?
New Music: Social Rapper Lupe Fiasco Reminds Us What is Made In the USA
Home / News / Foodies Looking forward to Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Fest

Foodies Looking forward to Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Fest

News August 30, 2017 Off 83
20130715-jerk-chicken-final-food-lab-38

August 28, 2017 Food News: Yes, it is all about the food! With 5 weeks to the Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Fest (JSVFest), foodies and festival lovers just can’t wait for Saturday, September 30th and Sunday October 1st to be on site at 2400 South Dearborn Street, Chicago South Loop (4 blocks from McCormick Place) for a weekend of good eating to end the summer and start the fall.

Although, the JSVFest is only asking for a $5 admission fee, foodies and others are busy securing early tickets in groups of 4 and more to attend the two – day feast, where they are looking forward to a good eating and drinking party time. The advance family/group tickets are available online, http://www.jsvfest.com, $18 per day for family/group of four (4) and $35 for both days, family/group of four (4); including tickets to win great prizes.

The Jerk (Pork, Chicken, Fish and more) concept originated in the eastern region of Jamaica, not far from the Princess Margaret Hospital in St. Thomas, Jamaica. That hospital is now in need of financial support; as a result, a portion of any profits from this JSVFest will be donated to the Princess Margaret Hospital in Jamaica, Private donations of any amount can also be made directly to the Princess Margaret Hospital in Jamaica..

The two days of activities, will include, serious eating, food tasting, drinks and sampling; especially by those considering themselves “Foodies”. The primary cuisines will be: Jerk, Seafood and Vegan; along with a touch of other cuisines to entice the appetites. Music from Reggae to R&B, Pop, Gospel, Jazz, Blues, Hip Hop, Soca, Punta, Latin and other genres will make it a lively and fun filled two days feast.

Among the early performers are: Indika Reggae Band, Terisa Griffin, Taylor Mallory, J. Kwest, Smokey Da Bandit & Suave Da Lyricist, The Remedy, Baby J, Crystal LaJune and Dainjah. Other outstanding performers will be announced soon. PHENOM and Dana Divine will be among the hosts. Arts, crafts, games and other activities will be a part of the grand family celebration.

This food fest is a special celebration for Martin’s International 35th Anniversary. In September 1982, Ephraim Martin established the Special Events business, Martin’s International in the South Loop at 1325 South Wabash Avenue, when the area was a ghost town, to honor the best of Chicagoland entertainers and others in the world music categories. Now 35 years later (this September), 1325 Wabash is still the historic home for Martin’s annual Chicago Music Awards (CMA), the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) and the annual International Festival of Life (IFOL).

Martin recently made history and set a world record by producing more than 100 annual special events (awards/festivals) out of his South Wabash address.

About the author / 

BST Staff

Related Posts

Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories