We Mean Business Summit to Offer Best Business Strategies for Survival
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” Coming to Rock Movie Theaters Soon!
Young Chicago Non-Profit Host International Social Change Film Festival in 3 States
Burf of a Nation Comes to Chicago
Q Saves the Sun, October 5, at Afriware Bookstore
Hip Hop Star Talib Kweli Comes to a City Winery Near You!
West Point Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 100 Years in Chicago!
TBTNews Presents the Rise of Technology and Innovation Symposium
Kersey Clemons Stars in New Flick, Flatliners
Stephen Paddock Identified as Shooter in Worse Terrorist Attack Since Tulsa
the_rock_-_instagram_-_jumanji-_h_-_2016

The beloved children’s story, Jumanji, gets a reboot and will bring a lot of action to audiences across the world!

Based on the book, written by Chris Van Allsburg, the film is directed by Jake Kasdan and will star comedian Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and singer Nick Jonas.

In the brand new adventure, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji.  When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Johnson, Black, and Kevin Hart. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – Jumanji plays you.  They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…

The film comes out December 20th, just in time for the holidays, and you can check out the trailer below!

