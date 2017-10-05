“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” Coming to Rock Movie Theaters Soon!

The beloved children’s story, Jumanji, gets a reboot and will bring a lot of action to audiences across the world!

Based on the book, written by Chris Van Allsburg, the film is directed by Jake Kasdan and will star comedian Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and singer Nick Jonas.

In the brand new adventure, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Johnson, Black, and Kevin Hart. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…

The film comes out December 20th, just in time for the holidays, and you can check out the trailer below!