Justice or Else! It’s Time to Give and Go to be Part of History

Make your mind up today to #GiveAndGo to Justice or Else!
The upcoming 20th anniversary commemoration of the Million Man March with the theme “Justice or Else!” is truly going to be monumental. This event is not a march, but a gathering that will take place on October 10, 2015 in Washington, D.C, on the steps of the Capital and down the National Mall. This gathering will demonstrate that play time is over.
It’s the culmination of every movement of people toward justice. This day will mark the day that the little kid that’s been getting bullied at school will stand up. It’s the day that woman is finally stand up against her no good, abusive husband and takes measures so that he never again thinks that she will tolerate his verbal, mental and physical abuse.
Let’s give and go! Now is the time to give to the effort and make plans to go to the event. #GiveAndGo Visit www.justiceorelse.com/donate today.
The convener and visionary behind it, the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan is calling for sober-minded and fearless people who are willing and ready to place a demand for justice on the United States government. Watch the video below which is the official press conference announcing 10.10.15.
Min. Farrakhan seeks those ready to put power behind that demand to force the government to give us what we deserve. I mean, at some point, the victim of bullying must stop asking the bully to stop; he must demand it, right? It make sense, but sometimes fear can get us rationalizing against facing our problem. When fear creeps in, we start rationalizing away the call for justice in our minds:
“We are killing ourselves too. The police just doing to us what we do to ourselves.”
“Some of them the police killed were doing wrong.”
Yes, that is the truth, but that’s not the justification to ease up on the call for justice from our 400 plus year old oppressor. The call should be internally a message of self love and peace and productivity while the message externally is…Justice Or Else!
Yes, we have Black on Black violence. We must address that. It’s acknowledged and unacceptable too. We must teach, correct and discourage self hatred, disunity and ignorance. That has been the message of the Nation of Islam for roughly 80 years.
Yes, it is the time to give a donation to make sure 10.10.15 is a reality and make plans to go to the event to show your support for the demand for justice.
The battle cry of Black Lives Matter is both for inside and outside the community. But that does not let the oppressor off the hook. The unbearable killings, suffering and death that stalk Black America, the failure of the government to give justice to Blacks, Native Americans, Latinos and all inside America requires that those who have been crushed under tyranny of an unjust society and oppressive government stand up.
Isn’t it ironic that the people who stood up against tyranny would become a government of tyrants?
So, it’s clear our battle is on two fronts. This requires effective organizing of our community to end the violence fostered by social conditions that breed killing, theft and other crimes on a neighborhood scale while the creator of the conditions engages in killing, theft and kidnapping and extortion on a global scale.
Black men and women must stop the killings among ourselves, the disrespect of Black life and the devaluing of Black women, the abuse of Black children and the self destruction of Black men.
What does justice look like? Thanks to the illuminating and clear message of the most Honorable Elijah Muhammad, we have an extremely powerful image of what justice, real justice looks like. Justice is the greatest principle of fair dealing. Justice is the law that distinguishes between right and wrong. If there were justice, there would be no need for a Judgement. Justice is the weapon that God will use in the Day of Judgement.
Additionally, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr said that the moral arc of the universe is long but bends toward justice. “Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable… Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifices, suffering and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals,’ said Dr. King.
We cannot wait for justice to fall into our laps. Justice is not going to come knocking on your door. We must actively seek justice. The Honorable Elijah Muhammad said long ago that the “we want justice. Equal justice under the law. We want justice applied equally to all, regardless of creed, class or color.”
That’s why people from different religions, races and political beliefs; people of different social and economic conditions, young and old are welcome to join the “Justice or Else!” movement. And as quiet as it’s kept, the current organizers of the “Justice or Else!” gathering include people from all walks of life: Black, Native American, Latino, female, religious, fraternal, media, social and economic justice activists and more all concentrating their effort on the local, regional and national organizing committees.
We need you to get involved. Go to www.justiceorelse.com and register and make plans to attend. You won’t regret it. Also, make a donation, whether you are going or not, help us make this event possible. Click this link http://ow.ly/RoYnp to donate referred by me, Toure Muhammad.
You get credit for your donation and I get credit for asking you to donate. We must fund our own revolution; a revolution of personal improvement, community development and the demand for true justice for all.
