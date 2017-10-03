disney150

Young Chicago Non-Profit Host International Social Change Film Festival in 3 States
Burf of a Nation Comes to Chicago
Q Saves the Sun, October 5, at Afriware Bookstore
Hip Hop Star Talib Kweli Comes to a City Winery Near You!
West Point Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 100 Years in Chicago!
TBTNews Presents the Rise of Technology and Innovation Symposium
Kersey Clemons Stars in New Flick, Flatliners
Stephen Paddock Identified as Shooter in Worse Terrorist Attack Since Tulsa
Black Internet Shows Love for Goalden Chyld’s For the People Challenge
The First HBCU Tech Summit Comes to Morehouse
Home / News / Kersey Clemons Stars in New Flick, Flatliners

Kersey Clemons Stars in New Flick, Flatliners

News October 3, 2017 Off 19
Kersey Clemons

What truly happens after you’ve died?

That’s a question for the ages. In Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Flatliners, five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life.

The bold adventure begins when they trigger near-death experiences by stopping their hearts for short periods of time. As their trials become more perilous, each must confront the sins from their past while facing the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side.

Starring Kiersey Clemons as Sophia, Flatliners hits theaters this Friday, September 29. We would love it if you would share a reminder with your readers. Clemons is best known for her breakout role in on the big screen in Dope (Open Road Films) which premiered to critical acclaim at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. Clemons was scene-stealer Diggy, a tough lesbian high schooler with a colorful imagination who gets caught up in a plan to unload a big stash of drugs. Produced by Forest Whitaker‘s Significant Productions and Pharrell Williams. 

The rest of the cast is rounded out with Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page and Diego Luna.

About the author / 

BST Staff

Related Posts

ToureMuhammadBookAd300.300
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories