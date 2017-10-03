Kersey Clemons Stars in New Flick, Flatliners

What truly happens after you’ve died?

That’s a question for the ages. In Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Flatliners, five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life.

The bold adventure begins when they trigger near-death experiences by stopping their hearts for short periods of time. As their trials become more perilous, each must confront the sins from their past while facing the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side.

Starring Kiersey Clemons as Sophia, Flatliners hits theaters this Friday, September 29. Clemons is best known for her breakout role in on the big screen in Dope (Open Road Films) which premiered to critical acclaim at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. Clemons was scene-stealer Diggy, a tough lesbian high schooler with a colorful imagination who gets caught up in a plan to unload a big stash of drugs. Produced by Forest Whitaker's Significant Productions and Pharrell Williams.

The rest of the cast is rounded out with Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page and Diego Luna.