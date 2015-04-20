Patricia Andrews-Keenan, contributor

Renowned legal professionals in partnership with Operation PUSH, discuss the deadly rash of police profiling

(CHICAGO) — The Cook County Bar Association (CCBA) will host a panel discussion entitled, “Know Your Rights: Surviving Police Encounters in the Age of Eric Garner,” on citizen’s rights as it relates to interactions with police on April 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Operation PUSH headquarters, 930 E. 50th Street. The topic has added gravitas in light of the deadly encounters with police that have come to light across the country over the past two years.

The panelists include Geneva Brown, Professor at Valparaiso School of Law; John Lyke, Law Offices of John Lyke, Jr.; Lori Roper, Attorney, Cook County Public Defender’s Office; The Honorable Marcus Salone (Ret.), Judge First District Appellate Court of Illinois and G. Flint Taylor, Founding Partner of The People’s Law Office. Marian E. Perkins, Esq., Past President of the CCBA, will moderate the discussion.

“This discussion is timely and relevant in light of the attention these incidents are now receiving in the media,” said Celestia Mays, current President of the Cook County Bar Association. “ While we have never doubted that these incidents occurred, because of citizen engagement with technology, we are able to witness them unfiltered and a national dialogue has resulted.”

The lists of deaths, beginning in 2014, include the murder this month of North Charleston, South Carolina resident Walter Scott. Officer Michael Slager, who has since been jailed for the crime, shot the 50-year old in the back after a traffic stop.

Other high profile deaths that continue to fuel national outrage include:

Laquan McDonald, a black teenager shot 16 times by a Chicago police officer in October 2014.

Michael Brown killed by police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. The incident touched off a series of national protests that have yet to end in the St. Louis suburb.

Eric Garner, a 43-year-old asthmatic father of six, who was confronted by New York City police leading to his death after police administered an illegal chokehold.

Armand Bennet, 26, who was shot three times in the head when a police officer saw him driving through an upscale New Orleans neighborhood.

John Crawford, of Beavercreek, Ohio, who was fatally shot in the chest by Beavercreek police when they were called by 911 to a Wal-Mart where Crawford was said to be wielding a gun. It was later determined that the 22-year-old’s ‘gun’ was a .177 caliber BB rifle that he’d picked up from a store shelf.

25-year-old Ezell Ford, killed when police conducted an “investigative stop” on a Los Angeles sidewalk. Police say Ford, tackled the lead officer,” but others say he complying with the officers’ orders, when he was shot in the back.

Dante Parker, Victorville, California. A Victorville resident told police that a robbery suspect had fled on a bicycle. The police detained Dante Parker, a 36-year-old pressman at the Daily Press newspaper, apparently because they found him nearby on a bike. A scuffle ensued and Parker was tased repeatedly when he resisted arrest, according to witnesses. He began breathing heavily and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

“We are pleased to host this discussion in partnership with Operation PUSH and help residents better understand how to handle these encounters, and know what rights they have as part of the process,” concluded Mays.

To attend the “Know Your Rights” discussion, or for additional information, contact Cordelia Brown at [email protected].