Patricia Andrews-Keenan, contributor
Renowned legal professionals in partnership with Operation PUSH, discuss the deadly rash of police profiling
(CHICAGO) — The Cook County Bar Association (CCBA) will host a panel discussion entitled, “Know Your Rights: Surviving Police Encounters in the Age of Eric Garner,” on citizen’s rights as it relates to interactions with police on April 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Operation PUSH headquarters, 930 E. 50th Street. The topic has added gravitas in light of the deadly encounters with police that have come to light across the country over the past two years.
The panelists include Geneva Brown, Professor at Valparaiso School of Law; John Lyke, Law Offices of John Lyke, Jr.; Lori Roper, Attorney, Cook County Public Defender’s Office; The Honorable Marcus Salone (Ret.), Judge First District Appellate Court of Illinois and G. Flint Taylor, Founding Partner of The People’s Law Office. Marian E. Perkins, Esq., Past President of the CCBA, will moderate the discussion.
“This discussion is timely and relevant in light of the attention these incidents are now receiving in the media,” said Celestia Mays, current President of the Cook County Bar Association. “ While we have never doubted that these incidents occurred, because of citizen engagement with technology, we are able to witness them unfiltered and a national dialogue has resulted.”
The lists of deaths, beginning in 2014, include the murder this month of North Charleston, South Carolina resident Walter Scott. Officer Michael Slager, who has since been jailed for the crime, shot the 50-year old in the back after a traffic stop.
Other high profile deaths that continue to fuel national outrage include:
Laquan McDonald, a black teenager shot 16 times by a Chicago police officer in October 2014.
Michael Brown killed by police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. The incident touched off a series of national protests that have yet to end in the St. Louis suburb.
Eric Garner, a 43-year-old asthmatic father of six, who was confronted by New York City police leading to his death after police administered an illegal chokehold.
Armand Bennet, 26, who was shot three times in the head when a police officer saw him driving through an upscale New Orleans neighborhood.
John Crawford, of Beavercreek, Ohio, who was fatally shot in the chest by Beavercreek police when they were called by 911 to a Wal-Mart where Crawford was said to be wielding a gun. It was later determined that the 22-year-old’s ‘gun’ was a .177 caliber BB rifle that he’d picked up from a store shelf.
25-year-old Ezell Ford, killed when police conducted an “investigative stop” on a Los Angeles sidewalk. Police say Ford, tackled the lead officer,” but others say he complying with the officers’ orders, when he was shot in the back.
Dante Parker, Victorville, California. A Victorville resident told police that a robbery suspect had fled on a bicycle. The police detained Dante Parker, a 36-year-old pressman at the Daily Press newspaper, apparently because they found him nearby on a bike. A scuffle ensued and Parker was tased repeatedly when he resisted arrest, according to witnesses. He began breathing heavily and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
“We are pleased to host this discussion in partnership with Operation PUSH and help residents better understand how to handle these encounters, and know what rights they have as part of the process,” concluded Mays.
To attend the “Know Your Rights” discussion, or for additional information, contact Cordelia Brown at [email protected].
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
c5e7nstcc78e4x5cn7w4567465
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
Manifestation Miracle Reviews
http://cherry.bloggplatsen.secherry.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://www.whip-maintanence.com
http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/
webcam werk
guitar picks
guitar picks
banheira
yspro.ne.jp
Green SEO Writing
tophatter
losing weight
porno
esta
Prostate support supplement
Genevieve
ecografe Doppler
Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories
curso de detetive particular profissional
paintless dent repair training
when is valentine day
plumbing repair Tarrytown
playpen for dogs
t shirt league of legends
no deposit casino bonus codesï¿½
http://blog.pozycjonowanie.gbzl.pl/index.php/stworzenie-strony-www-jak-wyglada/
self publishing an ebook
RDP Scanner
PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO
Kids arts academy
apple shooter
Peppa Pig
disabled transportation
this hyperlink
town hall 9 war base layout
CAT-5 installer
best emoji porn for iphone 6
detailing
custom jewelry denver
Logo design australia
Termite Control Perth
tattoo supply
th8 base layout
Parkinsons
Residual Income
product review
Tai Lopez
th8 war base new update
Chara
movietube
boom beach cheat
boom beach cheat
healthy eating on the run
antispam e.v.
second hand clothes wholesale
sound equipment rental singapore
doit
medical marijuana evaluations san francisco
mejor agencia de publicidada malaga
Patrina
dog sitter in naples
Jasa Tukang Taman Bangka Belitung
naples pet boarding
design guide
Microcap Magazine
MOOG Ball Joints
movietube
Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure
take home pay calculator
white kidney bean extract type 2 diabetes
Vehicle GPS Tracker
Tattoo ลายสัก
garcinia cambogia side effects
Ways to make money
Assignment help
ollas rena ware
diabetes review
gay dating zurich
tv antenna 80 mile range
cheap cf cards
identity guard reviews
serviporno
hcg injections
IATA Pet Carrier in Sri Lanka
العاب سيارات
SalesEnvy Review
tenerife estate agents
landscaper Canberra
extraction de donnees sous excel
alcohol recovery programs
research chemicals germany
https://in.pinterest.com/pin/361062095104131929/
Google Algorithm
australias most unreliable bank
Thai Porn
Thai Porn
rosengard.tv
Bryce Palomares
my response
best mattresses 2016
Lowell Roughton
http://cutt.us/pFkg
mens caddy organizer
disco light party
pet kennels
conditioning
smg
http://bowcuttdental.com/dental-services/sedation-dentistry/
foundation repair Austin
Cliff Davis Tampa FL
heels
voir streaming series gratuit
porn news
carpet cleaning Austin TX
java courses in pune
RunAWebinar Review
watches
www.howrsehack.pl
Walkthrough
concert
wallet phone case
sexier.com
Top most expensive jewelry Secrets
high quality mens leather slippers
Generic liability waiver
J700 Group Support Hosting Cloud Server
boracay
Best credit card processor
dj laser sound activated
Best seller Basketball Jersey
Damage Factory
onlinebahissirketleri
small home safes
share videos with friends
chwilï¿½wki przez internet
Candice Galek
golf course netting
lovetts lovin pet and home care
diet
Melva
http://alexanderatty.com/
cent auction
keepyourhair.cba.pl
personal viagra
inspirational family quotes and sayings
porno
nyc
narcotics anonymous chat rooms
porno
bounty hunter
Drug abuse
Geico Claims
Transfers Los Cabos
CARS Lamborghini Centenario Concept car 2016
Brooklyn Body Shop
Private Money Lenders For Bad Credit
dominican republic vacation rentals
surftek surfboards
bucks county car accident lawyer
Austin SEO Consultants
Fort Wayne video
Dentist Service
Magic of making up
krimwakdoyok
cogniflex ingredients
How to Lose 30 Pounds
Purtier Placenta Singapore
Columbia SC
Toys
Jusuru scam
Editorial
john persons
buy marquetry portraits
naples pet sitter
please click the following article
green grass
train enquiry
learn german articles
Airport Trasnfer Paris to CDG
fontana fitness boot camp
whatsapp messenger app
strong
hoer
CDR SAMPLES FOR MINING ENGINEERS
fußreflexzonenmassage regensburg
Auto Binary Signals download
clash royale builder
Bowcutt Dental
download proxies
free samples
rap instrumental
New home communities austin
boys clothing
Apply for Commercial Loans
Apply for Accounts Receivables Financing and Invoice Factoring
breathing
Baby Shower Gift
all natural fat burner supplements
Fort Ad Pays Review 2016
tablet repair
hua hin to bangkok
Mountfield mowers
Obsession Phrases
boss
jet stupid
Advertising
Roll up door repairs Brooklyn
rolling gate repair Manhattan NY
bulk sms gateway
Ottawa Basement Finishing
Ottawa Basement Finishing
display cabinets
CN ILIGHT
Cash Flow
multilingual seo expert
no credit check loans
https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
laser comb
SunTrust Online Banking Login
faapy.downloadmovie.win
Bettie Page
Fifty Shades Of Grey
Evelin
best garage door repair Austin
Get Inspired
principal garden
free psychic reading
dancing violinist
City professional dentists church st
adult shop.com
was ist copy trading
forex trading tutorial
Optimum Login
learn from jonathan leger
Cleaning company dubai
Urgent care
pocketsquarez
superior singing method Aaron Anastasi
Rocket Piano
depression for teens
hair restoration clinic
Buy Isagenix 30 day
adult shop online
Cialis
cerrajeros valencia baratos
Grammarly Review
Naturopathic Medicine
LAmour Skin Cream Free Trial
tim burton
Tulsa irrigation systems
air-conditioning
fear of god
dr zakir naik subtitle bahasa indonesia
glossycleaners
servidor de mu online
deck builders Austin
Abnehmen nachhaltig ernährungsplan stoffwechsel gesund natürlich
Online tuxedo rentals
Wifi Hack
app development
Home Depot Credit Card Login
singles
Happy Birthday wishes
Birthday images
workout
Studding
keyword seo packages
themes on video
best air purifier for cigarette smoke
http://www.allareaoverhead.com/
workout3
Banner Printing
water damage Austin
NBA Online Stream
Limo service austin
psychologist cedarhurst
The Lost Ways Book
venta y alquiler chalet adosados rincon de la victoria
Buy Beats exclusive rights
Scholarships in kenya
south africa grants
multilingual seo expert
best decorative concrete floors in Austin
SEO in Norway
production company
Sunbang Technology
Guide International Trade Co., Ltd.
Personal trainer
dating
event planning
fleshlite in use
cults
bigtits.lasab.pw
replacement bra straps
Patio cleaning Manchester
Tess and Trish necklace
45minute
long fit t-shirts
replacement bra straps
wedding jewelry
Palazzo Trousers
Women's Hats
Surviving The Final Bubble
la viagra
seo services
Bedside Lamps
builders in hampsted
http://foro.muplatas2.com/
Wbearings
slither.io skins
plumber portland or
Geico Claims
pendant
outsmart insomnia protocol free download
drive traffic
bouncy house
slither.io hack
Femme de ménage montréal
More Info
Non Profits Credit Card Processing
garage door company austin
neo2 software
Free WSET Course
follar
metabolic cooking
web hosting server
airplane maintenance
Carpet Cleaning Woodland Hills
Adult Toys
How to get rid of hives
Pakistani Casual Dresses
Immigration attorney in Asheville nc
appliance repair services london
cash for houses
funemployment
Models
psoriasis free for life pdf
cam girl werden
moviebox apk
Banheira
Anlegestrategie
the marketing company UK
http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/
Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma
vip printing
bandar klik4d indonesia
affirmations
Finger Family
clash royale guide
lot
facials Austin
LiveStreamRugby
nursery rhymes
peppa pig
day spa Austin
Kurma
nutricionista barcelona
radar detectors austin
golden way media
Last Mile Delivery Service
coloring pages
affordable homeowners insurance in florida
http://www.dailyquotesinspiration.com/
Allied Engineering Exhibition 2016 in Pakistan
Motown Records
dental implants Georgetown TX
iv therapy fort lauderdale
How to make money from Home
teeth whitening Cedar Park
Social Media Tulsa
hot water tank repair
India
ways to quit smoking
compare pet insurance
http://moodigital.info/story/107217
Sell my house fast nj
Socialr
finger family
alphabet song
drjaydani
Email Blast
他妈的谷歌
maui life
Shampoo for dogs with allergies
BFA free & foldable water bottle
pastor Richard Taylor victory church
free
Diabetes Destroyer
Remote access
create contact form
bulk whatsapp provider
finger family
kids animation
website value
Développement personnel
Piece Of Heaven
Near East University
kantï¿½wka dlh
http://bit.ly/1rOqAhT
modrzew dlh
kids animation
football
bookkeeping Austin
dog grooming Austin TX
Miami public adjuster miami
derhandykauf.de
samsonite carry on
San Antonio roofing company
animals
aswaq today
top 10 music list
play doh
http://latest-game-codes.com
Surviving The Final Bubble Review
The Lost Ways
Marrakech tours
Unique gifts
playground for children
Peshtemal
workout equipment
Five little monkeys jumping on the bed
crossfit vancouver
Blue French Bulldog Puppies
coloring book
Mountfield mowers midlands dealers
health
ADT alarm system
After Effects template
PFA
Minneapolis limousine service
employment attorney austin tx
http://bookmarklist.funbookmark.com/story.php?title=5-phen375-customer-reviews-is-it-a-scam-does-it-work-where-to-buy-gnc
Peppa pig
他妈的谷歌
Hottest WAGs in Sports
Overwatch
bearded dragon
Last minute flight deal
how to loose weight in 3 weeks
Online tax return 2016
Michigan State Spartans Hat
Gordie Howe Jersey
Catalog photographer
kids videos
Hookah Tips
fence companies austin
Michigan Wolverines Jackets
visa application
http://www.blingstation.com/jewelry/fashion?type=bangles
website
hair regrowth products
exhaust
תאונותדרכים
copywriting
developer news
air data tester
Peliculas Hindu Subtitulo en español
Bathroom tub and tile re-surfacing Long Beach CA
construction vehicles
izmir escort
جلبالحبيبللزواج
cyclesimplex
mypillowreviews.xyz
Irish Pub Everett
peppa pig
peppa pig
Employment
kora online
hypothyroidism revolution reviews
hoverboard for sale cheap
streaming films
Cheap One Way Car Hire
kamagra gdzie kupiï¿½
Detroit Red Wings Store
Best Youtube Rappers
http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/
Detroit Lions Blog
Detroit Lions Blog
seo perth
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
Detroit Lions Blog
Sicurezza sul lavoro
military gift baskets
Interracial Porn
Interracial Porn
MILF Porn
modbro
Best Reviews
mickey mouse
finger family
porno
Kamagra najtaniej w internecie
virtual office
kids animation
Kamagra najtaniej
used copiers Austin Texas
Air Force
Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
nursery rhymes
wifi analyzer
Teen XXX Porn
Fetish Porn
drain clearing
sprinkler system
five little monkeys jumping on the bed
Levitra
domino qiu qiu
flyttstädning malmö
kids animation
paradise valley window cleaning
airport taxi service boston
limos in the gta toronto
poker indonesia
Theeman
how to clear breakouts
construction