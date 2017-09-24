disney150

NFL Players Lock Arms, Take a Knee or Stay on Locker Room During National Anthem
New Chairman Spurs Unprecedented Fundraising for Diabetes Walk
Controversial Libre by Nexus Is Taking on Immigration System. . . And Winning
Blacks Make Up Large Portion of Models in Latino Fashion Week
Creative Tech Expo Comes to Chicago
Financial Services Pipeline Initiative Appoints John W. Rogers., Jr to New Leadership Role
Grambling State University Takes On Clark Atlanta University in HBCU’s Chicago Football Classic
Black Politicians Respond to DOJ Gutting of Community Policing Program
Gwendolyn Brooks Offspring to Offer Live Theater Initiatives
Common: I met a new woman today; I think she’s a keeper
Home / News / Blacks Make Up Large Portion of Models in Latino Fashion Week

Blacks Make Up Large Portion of Models in Latino Fashion Week

News September 24, 2017 Off 20
Screen Shot 2017-09-24 at 6.11.12 PM copy

LATINO FASHION WEEK celebrates its 11th Year Anniversary in what has become one of the most sought-after events bringing together local, national and international fashion designers.

LFW is known for presenting an upscale Latino influencer experience unlike any other to the Windy City including world-renowned fashion, tempting gastronomic delicacies, unparalleled entertainment, noteworthy art, and much more. LFW declares, “By Latinos For Everyone”.

LFW kicks off it 11th Anniversary “Without Limits Tour” on Thursday, September 28, 2017. The theme chosen to show that fashion has no limits and to think outside of the box. “We would like people to think beyond their limits in fashion by incorporating the many opportunities fashion has to offer including kinetic energies, digital and solar sensors and other technology based fashion”, says Co-Founders and Principls Arabel Alva Rosales and Cesar Rolon.

Opening night will feature local designers showcasing their stunning styles and dynamic designs and the traditional LFW Celebrity Catwalk. Special performance by Madd Soul. The event includes a VIP reception that will feature several of the top local restaurants and chefs and after party at Ronero speakeasy lounge.

Celebrities schedule to walk the Runway and the Red Carpet opening night include Sandra Torres CBS 2, Gabriel Ramirez B96, John Garcia ABC 7, Stacey Baca ABC 7, Natalie Martinez NBC 5, Omarcillo Ramos Univision Television and Radio, Desmond Clark – former Chicago Bears, Adrian Peterson– New Orleans Saints and Jason McKie – former Philadelphia Eagles just to name a few.

On Friday, September 29th LFW will be hosting #FashionFriday. The day will begin with an event catering to the “Sophisticated Woman” (Ages 35+) presenting a Sophisticates’ Tea With a Latin Twist, hosted by Latinicity restaurant in Block 37. The tea will include traditional Latin Teas, spiked coffee, mimosas, churros, and empanadas. Informal fashion show followed by shopping. The Tea’s purpose is to raise Cancer Awareness.

Friday evening LFW will host an Exclusive Designers Reception. An evening reception held at the Upstairs of the Gwen Hotel. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the designers featured at LFW, Chicago. Informal modeling will highlight San Diego designer Medavog.

LFW culminates on Saturday, September 30th where the “Without Limits” tour will come to an end with an unforgettable night of fashion. International designers grace the runway at our Designer Gala featuring an eclectic VIP reception. Each event will highlight a non-for-profit benefactor.

DRROBERTS

Korbel Champagne is offering one lucky winner a chance to win an all-expense paid trip the Korbel Winery in Sonoma County. Toast Life and Toast Latino Culture. Please drink responsibly.

Title Sponsors – Walgreen’s, Wintrust Bank, Commonwealth Edison, Korbel Champagne, AAR & Associates, Imagen Marketing Consultants

Additional Sponsors Include – Dominican Tourism Board, Espon, True Clear, Telemundo, Nena Cosmetics, Tricoci University, ION 360, Lional Custom Creation.

About the author / 

BST Staff

Related Posts

Life Insurance 300x250 w pic
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories