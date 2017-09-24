Blacks Make Up Large Portion of Models in Latino Fashion Week

LATINO FASHION WEEK celebrates its 11th Year Anniversary in what has become one of the most sought-after events bringing together local, national and international fashion designers.

LFW is known for presenting an upscale Latino influencer experience unlike any other to the Windy City including world-renowned fashion, tempting gastronomic delicacies, unparalleled entertainment, noteworthy art, and much more. LFW declares, “By Latinos For Everyone”.

LFW kicks off it 11th Anniversary “Without Limits Tour” on Thursday, September 28, 2017. The theme chosen to show that fashion has no limits and to think outside of the box. “We would like people to think beyond their limits in fashion by incorporating the many opportunities fashion has to offer including kinetic energies, digital and solar sensors and other technology based fashion”, says Co-Founders and Principls Arabel Alva Rosales and Cesar Rolon.

Opening night will feature local designers showcasing their stunning styles and dynamic designs and the traditional LFW Celebrity Catwalk. Special performance by Madd Soul. The event includes a VIP reception that will feature several of the top local restaurants and chefs and after party at Ronero speakeasy lounge.

Celebrities schedule to walk the Runway and the Red Carpet opening night include Sandra Torres CBS 2, Gabriel Ramirez B96, John Garcia ABC 7, Stacey Baca ABC 7, Natalie Martinez NBC 5, Omarcillo Ramos Univision Television and Radio, Desmond Clark – former Chicago Bears, Adrian Peterson– New Orleans Saints and Jason McKie – former Philadelphia Eagles just to name a few.

On Friday, September 29th LFW will be hosting #FashionFriday. The day will begin with an event catering to the “Sophisticated Woman” (Ages 35+) presenting a Sophisticates’ Tea With a Latin Twist, hosted by Latinicity restaurant in Block 37. The tea will include traditional Latin Teas, spiked coffee, mimosas, churros, and empanadas. Informal fashion show followed by shopping. The Tea’s purpose is to raise Cancer Awareness.

Friday evening LFW will host an Exclusive Designers Reception. An evening reception held at the Upstairs of the Gwen Hotel. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the designers featured at LFW, Chicago. Informal modeling will highlight San Diego designer Medavog.

LFW culminates on Saturday, September 30th where the “Without Limits” tour will come to an end with an unforgettable night of fashion. International designers grace the runway at our Designer Gala featuring an eclectic VIP reception. Each event will highlight a non-for-profit benefactor.

Korbel Champagne is offering one lucky winner a chance to win an all-expense paid trip the Korbel Winery in Sonoma County. Toast Life and Toast Latino Culture. Please drink responsibly.

Title Sponsors – Walgreen’s, Wintrust Bank, Commonwealth Edison, Korbel Champagne, AAR & Associates, Imagen Marketing Consultants

Additional Sponsors Include – Dominican Tourism Board, Espon, True Clear, Telemundo, Nena Cosmetics, Tricoci University, ION 360, Lional Custom Creation.