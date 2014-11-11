Carl West’s Leadership Luncheon Proves Invaluable

My brother Carl West is holding his annual event this month that helps to promote and develop a new generation of leadership for our community.

In a recent email about the event from he, it says:

“The time for new leadership is upon us and emerging leaders are stepping up to prove worthy. New faces and names are presenting themselves and their skills set and abilities to transform and become viable leaders for the next generation is extremely viable. And the new group on the scene has taking the charge to profile emerging leaders, because… Change Can Happen!

“Next Generation Leadership Council presents NGLC Leadership Luncheon, featuring newly appointed City Treasurer Kurt Summers and 4th Ward Alderman Will Burns. DNC’s Chief Diversity Officer Greg Hinton will give words of encouragement and discuss leadership to two of Chicago’s most emerging leaders.”

For tickets to NGLC Leadership Luncheon, Friday, November 21, please call 312.980.2681 to reserve your seat or to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

Presenting sponsors are Toyota on Western, City Colleges of Chicago, Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, TBTNews, The Intelligence Group, Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, WVON, Lanette Warbington Jewelry, Rome’s Joy Catering, New York Life Insurance and TRUTH 4 Literacy. Change Can Happen: We’re building the next generation of leaders!