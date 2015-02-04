Amazing Buy, Love, Give and Build Black Event Held on 79th Street in Chicago
Muhammad Drops Knowledge on WVON 1690AM Live in Chicago
Chicago Educator Organizes Learning to Lead Program for Black Youth
Chicago News Woman to Lead Black Publisher Nationwide
LA Changing the Cannabis Industry for Minorities
Institutionalized Racism: Black Girls Viewed as Less Innocent Than White Girls
Louis Farrakhan to Keynote Family-Summit Conference
Hip Hop’s Goalden Chyld Talks Revolution, Unity and the Wake Up
The Ro Show Takes Over Bean Soup Times YouTube to Discuss Women Empowerment
Gwendolyn Brooks’ Creativity, Consciousness, Character Celebrated in New Biography
Home / News / Leading Black-Owned Insurance Company Moves to South Holland, IL

Leading Black-Owned Insurance Company Moves to South Holland, IL

News February 4, 2015 394 1080
Crosby
Previously located in Oak Forest, IL, The Insurance Exchange, Ltd., has moved its headquarters to a newly-owned building in South Holland, IL.
 
“We are one of the leading African American-owned insurance companies in Illinois. And this move is particularly meaningful to me because our company was able to purchase 15459 S. Park Ave., a building in which I once worked as a sales agent for the Prudential Insurance Co.”, said Thomas E. Crosby, Sr., founder of the 28-year-old company. 
 
Today, The Insurance Exchange has licensed agents in several states around the U.S. and is welcoming more. Crosby celebrated his 40th year in the insurance industry by hosting a banquet at the DoubleTree Hotel in Alsip, IL. this past October. He also received congratulatory letters for his 40th anniversary from President Barack Obama and Gov. Pat Quinn.
 
As an insurance brokerage, The Insurance Exchange offers automobile, home, life, health and commercial insurance products from many of the nation’s most established companies, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Chubb, Grange, The Hartford, Travelers, Safeco and many others.
 
For more information on The Insurance Exchange, call (708) 597-8731 or visit www.insxchg.com.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

394 Comments

Popular Interviews

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories