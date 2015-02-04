Leading Black-Owned Insurance Company Moves to South Holland, IL

Previously located in Oak Forest, IL, The Insurance Exchange, Ltd., has moved its headquarters to a newly-owned building in South Holland, IL.
“We are one of the leading African American-owned insurance companies in Illinois. And this move is particularly meaningful to me because our company was able to purchase 15459 S. Park Ave., a building in which I once worked as a sales agent for the Prudential Insurance Co.”, said Thomas E. Crosby, Sr., founder of the 28-year-old company.
Today, The Insurance Exchange has licensed agents in several states around the U.S. and is welcoming more. Crosby celebrated his 40th year in the insurance industry by hosting a banquet at the DoubleTree Hotel in Alsip, IL. this past October. He also received congratulatory letters for his 40th anniversary from President Barack Obama and Gov. Pat Quinn.
As an insurance brokerage, The Insurance Exchange offers automobile, home, life, health and commercial insurance products from many of the nation’s most established companies, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Chubb, Grange, The Hartford, Travelers, Safeco and many others.
For more information on The Insurance Exchange, call (708) 597-8731 or visit www.insxchg.com.
