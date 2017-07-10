Learnapalooza: Amazing Free Learning Festival Hits Chicago’s South Side

Learnapalooza is a free festival where locals can explore different workshops ran by local experts. Toure Muhammad talks with Gabrielle Ellison to discover why she wanted to bring this northside event out south.
About the author /Toure Muhammad
Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.
Related Posts
-
-
-
July 4, 2017
-
-
-
Popular Interviews
-
Bean Soup RadioNovember 18, 2011 By Toure Muhammad
-
-
Politics
- June 27, 2017 Congressional Black Caucus Pressures Uber on Diversity
- January 7, 2017 Key & Peele – Obama and Luther’s Farewell Address – Uncensored
- November 16, 2016 BLACK AMERICA!!!!! Wake Up And Stop Whining
- November 14, 2016 Are Low Income Residents Being Hoodwinked…Again?
- November 9, 2016 Five Empowering Election 2016 Social Media Responses from Black People
Fake News
-
April 27, 2016
-
December 7, 2015
-
-
May 6, 2015