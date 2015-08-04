Learning from Past, Living in Present, Building the Future
In this time of innovation, our community can often lack direction. How can you know where you are going if you do not know from whence you came? For this reason alone, the Let the Elders Speak radio show’s importance cannot be denied.
Let the Elders Speak is a radio program hosted by Lorenzo Young and Lorne Cress Love, that provides a platform for Chicago’s elders to address pertinent issues of the Black Community. Many of today’s emerging community leaders have the technological and visionary skills to forge us forward, yet may lack the introspection needed to maintain the cultural, historical, and political advances made by innovators of our past. Emerging leaders today, rest on the shoulders and efforts of freedom fighters from yesterday…many of which are still here and who are still sustaining movements for our advancement.
Let the Elders Speak will showcase issues and host interviews that focus on gentrification, education, history, organizational development, bridging generational gaps, and more. Let the Elders Speak will air on Urban Broadcast Media, taking the place of the previous elder focused show, Grandparents On the Move. Grandparents On the Move focused on trying to show that elders, “still have it.” Let the Elders Speak will present a more powerful platform, and affirm that what our elders HAVE not only remains, but needs to be attained by all generations that follow.
Lorne Cress Love has been an activist and freedom fighter for over 50 years. Being the older sister of Black Nationalist author Frances Cress Welsing, one can understand the depth of her community involvement and dedication to the advancement of Black people.
Lorne played an enormous part in the Civil Rights Movement. She began as a volunteer organizer for the March on Washington in the summer of 1963. From there she served on the Executive Committee of the Chicago Area Friends of SNCC. In the summer of 1964, she became the SNCC Field Secretary in Mississippi. She brought her expertise back to Chicago and became the Editor of the Woodlawn Observer in 1967-1968. That then led to her becoming the Assistant to the Editor of Muhammad Speaks newspaper from 1969 to 1970.
While Lorne demonstrated excellence in print media, she later became the Founder and Executive Producer for the Black Mass Communication Project at U Mass Amherst, and aired programs at WFCR FM, a 3700 Watt non-commercial radio station. From 1973 to 1975 she became an organizer of the Shaw Project Area Committee in Washington D.C. She was one of 9 people who founded the 5000 watt FM station, WPFW Pacifica, non-commercial Radio in D.C. Assuming leadership, she served as Public Affairs Director, General Manager and Volunteer Coordinator at Pacifica. She later produced a radio program for the D.C. government Department of Human Services.
In 1993, she moved to Chicago and became a board member for the Woodlawn Development Association. She chaired their committee on children and youth. This became the catalyst for her co-founding the present day, Afrocentric-based, Woodlawn Community School, in Chicago. Lorne currently continues to expose Black youth at the school to their history and culture and sits on a committee of concerned citizens for the DuSable Museum. She is a board member of the Woodlawn Children’s Promise Community organization, and a member of the Woodlawn Service Corporation.
