Lucas Brothers Film Kickstarter Campaign to Produce Bucket Boys Documentary

CHICAGO (August 1, 2014) – Chicago filmmakers, The Lucas Brothers launch a Kickstarter campaign to complete ‘Bucket,’ a feature length documentary about kids from Chicago who put their percussive drummer skills to work for everyday survival. Eighty percent of the film is complete. Funds are needed for the remaining twenty percent. The documentary will only be funded if $25,000 or more is pledged by Tuesday August 19th 2014.
About “Bucket” Documentary
Bucket is a feature length documentary that captures the life of many of the hundreds of bucket boys on Chicago’s south-side. They put to use their fascinating bucket drumming skills as they fight for survival in society. As the cameras follow these talented and young black male teens they learn that they are more than just the entertaining skills they display to the public. Following them on their journey they discover is growing up in poverty, these teens are faced with numerous obstacles in their community and in their homes. Overall, they witness that “the bucket” is more than just a tool. Not only has the bucket become their main source of income, but the bucket has become their lifestyle and a culture.
About the Chicago Bucket Boys
The Chicago Bucket Boys beginnings were the mid 1990’s. A group of boys from the South Side of Chicago took the skill they honed with 5 gallon buckets and drumsticks to the streets of downtown Chicago. Settling in amongst the population of other street performers and immediately rose to the most visible and memorable Chicago has ever seen. There are Bucket Boys that number in the hundreds around the city, and sadly, most of them live in poverty. ‘Beating’ as it is termed by them, supports the needs of the performers, and in many cases, their families. The talent possessed by these strong young men is a testament to the freedom found in creativity.
This is a critical time for the Chicago youth and the movements that they are a part of in their communities. The sooner they are finished with the film, the bigger the impact it will make. The experienced filmmakers are committed to finishing the film, and with help they will raise the funds needed to make it all possible. A percentage of the proceeds will go toward showing the documentary to the Boys & Girls club of Chicago.
About the Lucas Brothers
The Lucas brothers are independent twin filmmakers born and raised on Chicago’s south-side. They have worked as freelance editors cameraman for the last five years, their love is creating & art.
The Lucas Brothers are available for interviews. For more information about the “Bucket” documentary please visit www.bucketdocumentary.com. Donations to the Kickstarter fund can be made at www.kickstarter.com/projects/743781516/bucket-0. Follow on Twitter @LucasBrothers1 like on Facebook Bucket Documentary.
