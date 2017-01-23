Have You Heard ‘I Am Enough’ From Lynn Solar?

I had the chance to meet Lynn Solar recently. She is a singer and songwriter with an amazing voice, warm spirit and a bright future. Check out her single, “I Am Enough.” (see below). Her song has a wonderful message of self love and empowerment that can get a person through tough times.
Listen below and then show love for this Chicagoan by downloading her single at www.lynn-solar.com. It’s only $1.99!
