Have You Heard ‘I Am Enough’ From Lynn Solar?

January 23, 2017

I had the chance to meet Lynn Solar recently. She is a singer and songwriter with an amazing voice, warm spirit and a bright future. Check out her single, “I Am Enough.” (see below). Her song has a wonderful message of self love and empowerment that can get a person through tough times.

Listen below and then show love for this Chicagoan by downloading her single at www.lynn-solar.com. It’s only $1.99!

 

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

