Home / Advocacy / Entertainment / This Historical, Lyrical Account of Mike Brown, Eric Garner Might Make You Shed a Tear
This is a powerful song by Vanessa Ferguson, Cries to the Heavens (official audio) produced by Davour for Payroll Entertainment.
About the author /Toure Muhammad
Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.
Related Posts
-
-
-
June 7, 2017
-
June 6, 2017
-
-
198 Comments
Popular Interviews
-
-
Muhammad Drops Knowledge on WVON 1690AM Live in ChicagoJuly 10, 2017 By Toure Muhammad
-
-
Bean Soup RadioNovember 18, 2011 By Toure Muhammad
-
-
Politics
- June 27, 2017 Congressional Black Caucus Pressures Uber on Diversity
- January 7, 2017 Key & Peele – Obama and Luther’s Farewell Address – Uncensored
- November 16, 2016 BLACK AMERICA!!!!! Wake Up And Stop Whining
- November 14, 2016 Are Low Income Residents Being Hoodwinked…Again?
- November 9, 2016 Five Empowering Election 2016 Social Media Responses from Black People
