Amazing Buy, Love, Give and Build Black Event Held on 79th Street in Chicago
Muhammad Drops Knowledge on WVON 1690AM Live in Chicago
Chicago Educator Organizes Learning to Lead Program for Black Youth
Chicago News Woman to Lead Black Publisher Nationwide
LA Changing the Cannabis Industry for Minorities
Institutionalized Racism: Black Girls Viewed as Less Innocent Than White Girls
Louis Farrakhan to Keynote Family-Summit Conference
Hip Hop’s Goalden Chyld Talks Revolution, Unity and the Wake Up
The Ro Show Takes Over Bean Soup Times YouTube to Discuss Women Empowerment
Gwendolyn Brooks’ Creativity, Consciousness, Character Celebrated in New Biography
Home / Advocacy / Entertainment / This Historical, Lyrical Account of Mike Brown, Eric Garner Might Make You Shed a Tear

This Historical, Lyrical Account of Mike Brown, Eric Garner Might Make You Shed a Tear

Advocacy, Entertainment January 3, 2015 198 38

This is a powerful song by Vanessa Ferguson, Cries to the Heavens (official audio) produced by Davour for Payroll Entertainment.

 

Post by Dwight NyBorn Jackson.

 

 

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

198 Comments

Popular Interviews

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories