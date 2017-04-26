The Made Man Chicago Top 50+ Honoree Red Carpet Reception Chicago

The Made Man (TMM) initiative is a national 10-city multi-market corporate and community initiative designed to showcase philanthropy and honor the extraordinary achievements of notable African American male influencers from various walks of life, while building a bridge for the honorees to volunteer their resources to provide empowerment for under-served men with motivational mentoring workshops and donating business attire to suit them for success.

The Made Man (TMM) initiative will be heading to Chicago presented by Blueprint Global Group in partnership with the 100 Black Men of America, Black Enterprise Magazine, National Urban League, Upscale Magazine, 100 Black Men Chicago and the Chicago Morehouse Alumni Association, Sponsored by BMW & PNC Bank. This star-studded celebrity red carpet reception event honors African American celebrities and influential men making a difference right here in Chicago.

The 2017 Chicago honorees include Marc Morial, National Urban League President , Tyronne Stoudamire, Vice President, Global Diversity and Inclusion , Hyatt Corporation , Bernard Bronner President of Bronner Bros. Inc., Carl Tutt, Board President , 100 Black Men of Chicago, Marvin Dickerson, Vice Chairman of 100 Black Men of America, Kevin Williams – Head of Multicultural Marketing, BMW Group, Maurice Smith , President, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Illinois, Thurman “Tony” Smith, PNC Bank, Senior Vice President Community Development Banking, Vincent Cornelius, President, Illinois State Bar Association, Larry Ivory, President, CEO, Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and over 40 more honorees.

The reception will include live entertainment and a toast to the progressive men in the city that keep raising the bar. Join The Made Man honoree reception at the Hyatt Regency (151 East Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60601) on Friday, April 28th. Tickets are available at TheMadeMan.org

The Made Man initiative provides a platform for the influencers to be celebrated, positioned with extensive business networking opportunities and become direct community partners. Honorees are committed to impact their city as a collective in 24 hours by engaging in motivational mentoring workshops with local schools and youth organizations, and donation of gently worn business attire/ suits collected at the reception to be provided to local organizations.

“I created the Made Man initiative to celebrate those upholding the principle that giving back is a lifestyle and a responsibility”, states Ky Dele (The Made Man Founder). The Made Man Chicago reception will include a star-studded red carpet and a toast to the progressive men in the city that keep raising the bar. Past keynote speakers and honorees include Marc Morial (president of the National Urban League), Johnny Gill (R&B recording artist) and Matthew Knowles (Grammy award-winning executive producer).

Join The Made Man Awards red carpet reception at the Hyatt Regency on Friday, April 28th, 2017. For more information and city listings visit www.TheMadeMan.org. Join the conversation the hashtag is #TheMadeMan.