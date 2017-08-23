New Music: Social Rapper Lupe Fiasco Reminds Us What is Made In the USA

TasteAd90

August 23, 2017

Always ready to speak truth to power and show the stronger side of hip hop, Chicago-born rapper Lupe Fiasco does it again with ‘Made in the USA.” With eye catching images, a strong beat and powerful words, Lupe highlights how the violence in America was engineered in America, the United States of America to be specific.

“Read the tag and salute the flag,” he says in the beginning.

He continues:

My Glock came from Smyrna, Georgia/
My Air 15 from California/
My cocaine come from Arizona

Check out the video and like and share if you feel it.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

