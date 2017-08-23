New Music: Social Rapper Lupe Fiasco Reminds Us What is Made In the USA

Always ready to speak truth to power and show the stronger side of hip hop, Chicago-born rapper Lupe Fiasco does it again with ‘Made in the USA.” With eye catching images, a strong beat and powerful words, Lupe highlights how the violence in America was engineered in America, the United States of America to be specific.

“Read the tag and salute the flag,” he says in the beginning.

He continues:

My Glock came from Smyrna, Georgia/

My Air 15 from California/

My cocaine come from Arizona

Check out the video and like and share if you feel it.