7 Social Media Marketing Tips for Bootstrapped Startups

Social media is an awesome tool for startups. First of all, social media sites are hugely popular and almost every member of the civilized world (in other words, your entire potential customer-base) belongs to at least one of them. Second, there are enough specialized social media sites (LinkedIn for business, Twitter for fashion, Reddit for internet culture, etc.) to reach out effectively to a target market. Thirdly, but best of all for startups who don’t have much spending cash, as most startups don’t, is that creating a social media account and using it to put yourself out there as much as you can is completely free! This should not be done without first understanding what makes social media marketing effective, though, so the following list from Designhill goes over some of the key points to understand when curating your startup’s social media empire.
- Use Images – Let’s be honest – social media appeals to the low attention span. Even on more intellectual social media sites like LinkedIn, you can be sure almost every visitor will be scanning, rather than carefully deliberating, the stories on their newsfeeds. This is why pictures, which speak a thousand words but are a lot easier on the eyes, come in. Unlike blocks of text, which people have to take time to actively focus on and process into a mental image, images have the power to quickly and effectively plant a message in the user’s mind without needing to enter their conscious mind.
- Play the Crowd – One of the best things about social media, especially from a marketing perspective, is that the potential customers flock to you rather than you having to go out yourself and find them. Startups should take advantage of this fact. One effective way to do this is through crowdsourcing. Work with the users as much as possible and try to get them to contribute their own content to the page. This will make them feel tied to the brand and will increase customer engagement. Another great way to appeal to the crowd dynamic is by setting up competitions and contests. Holding a captioning contest or word scramble and opening it to the public will increase engagement and get hundreds of strangers talking about your brand, but you will only have to pay out a reward to one winner.
- Be Interesting – Do everything you can to catch the audience’s eye while staying professional. Post interesting photos and text with intriguing first lines that will get users to stop scrolling through their newsfeeds to examine the post more closely. It is a good idea to include more purely brand-related information to market to them once they are drawn in, but it is also crucial to include an effective “hook.”
- Promote Shares – Take advantage of social media user’s abilities to effortlessly share content with friends. For instance, contests that encourage users to share your brand page in exchange for being entered into a lottery drawing are a great way to gain exposure through word of mouth.
- Be Human – People feel more comfortable talking to others who they can consider as peers than they do talking to faceless corporations. Although, obviously, you should not be unprofessional, it is always a good practice to make yourself seem as “on-their-level” as possible. Use “I” rather than “we,” and tell anecdotes to illustrate why checking the company out is a good idea rather than trying for a straight-up sell. This is an especially good point to remember as a startup, because you can play up the “I’m just a guy trying to start my own business” angle to garner additional empathy points.
- Ride Some Coattails – One sports startup decided to hold a social media campaign during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The campaign’s content was, of course, related to the startup’s brand, but it also tied into the World Cup and its players. This allowed the posts to link to and be linked to hot news sources at the time. Similarly, it is a good idea for you to ride the coattails of popular topics or trending news in order to gain more exposure.
- Create a Plan Beforehand – If you can’t create a good social media marketing plan and resolve to stick to it, don’t bother opening an account. A social media page that was started and then quickly abandoned is a sign of business failure that projects a very bad image for your brand.
This list only covers a few of the many important rules to running successful social media campaigns. It is an art, and startups may be better off hiring a professional service like Social Media Designs by Designhill to run their campaigns. The low cost will be more than covered by the huge returns you will see when your campaign is successful.
