Marshawn Lynch: Lincoln Freed the Slaves

Marshawn Lynch at Super Bowl media day January 27, 2015
During Super Bowl media day, Seattle Seahawks star running back Marshawn Lynch, answered every question with some variation of “I’m just here because Lincoln freed the slaves, but sharecropping was legal.”
Lynch, in a very eloquent, melodious fashion, recited the Emancipation Proclamation.
“That on the first day of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as NFL Players within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free…”
Lynch handed out copies of the historic document:
“…and the Executive Government of the United States, including the military and naval authority thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons, and will do no act or acts to repress such persons, or any of them, in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom.”
