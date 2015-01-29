Amazing Buy, Love, Give and Build Black Event Held on 79th Street in Chicago
Marshawn Lynch: Lincoln Freed the Slaves

Marshawn Lynch: Lincoln Freed the Slaves

Humor January 29, 2015 205 154
image.aspx-19

Marshawn Lynch at Super Bowl media day January 27, 2015

During Super Bowl media day, Seattle Seahawks star running back Marshawn Lynch, answered every question with some variation of “I’m just here because Lincoln freed the slaves, but sharecropping was legal.”

Lynch, in a very eloquent, melodious fashion, recited the Emancipation Proclamation.

“That on the first day of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as NFL Players within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free…”

Lynch handed out copies of the historic document:

“…and the Executive Government of the United States, including the military and naval authority thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons, and will do no act or acts to repress such persons, or any of them, in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom.”

EmancipationProclamation

Emancipation Proclamation


About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

