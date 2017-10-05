We Mean Business Summit to Offer Best Business Strategies for Survival
Master Lash Artist Gets Emotional During Lash and Low Cut Interview

Fashion, Interviews October 5, 2017

Chicago has some amazing people. Chelsea Bell is one of them. The master lash artist takes pride in helping women look their best. Also, after years of wearing wigs, extensions, etc. she talks about her current low cut hair style that causes all types of attention.

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

