Master P Puts NBA and NFL Players Up on Game

Professional athletes are trying to exercise their First Amendment rights by kneeling or standing to the national anthem during NFL and NBA games. Master P says, “What makes it difficult for players to unite is that they can’t freely exercise their right to freedom of expression without ownership.”

Master P has created the first minority-owned professional sports league, Global Mixed Gender Basketball. He believes that sponsors such as Nike, Adidas, and Coca-Cola should be knocking down his door.

GMGB stands for equality: Equal play and equal pay for women, freedom of expression, diversity and helping their communities.

