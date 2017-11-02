Stanfield Global Embarks on “HBCU Green” Initiative
Master P Puts NBA and NFL Players Up on Game

Master P

Professional athletes are trying to exercise their First Amendment rights by kneeling or standing to the national anthem during NFL and NBA games. Master P says, “What makes it difficult for players to unite is that they can’t freely exercise their right to freedom of expression without ownership.”

Master P has created the first minority-owned professional sports league, Global Mixed Gender Basketball. He believes that sponsors such as Nike, Adidas, and Coca-Cola should be knocking down his door.

GMGB stands for equality: Equal play and equal pay for women, freedom of expression, diversity and helping their communities.

For more information, go to www.GlobalMixedGenderBasketball.com

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

